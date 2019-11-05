Kroger : Expects 2020 Adjusted EPS $2.30-$2.40, Backs 2019 View

By Michael Dabaie

Kroger Co. (KR) backed its 2019 guidance and set targets for 2020.

The retailer reiterated its 2019 adjusted earnings per share forecast of $2.15 to $2.25. Kroger said it sees 2020 adjusted EPS of $2.30 to $2.40.

Shares were up 3% premarket to $25.74.

Kroger also backed its 2019 identical sales growth forecast of 2% to 2.25%. The company said it sees 2020 identical sales growth, excluding fuel, to be greater than 2.25%.

Kroger is targeting total shareholder return of between 8% and 11% beyond 2020.

The company said Tuesday its board approved a $1 billion share repurchase program, replacing the existing authorization that has about $546 million remaining.

