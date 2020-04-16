Kroger : Family of Companies to Accept SNAP Benefits for Pickup

CINCINNATI, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Family of Companies (NYSE: KR) today announced the acceptance of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for Pickup. The low-contact, convenient service allows customers to shop online for groceries on Kroger.com or the Kroger app and pick up their order curbside at a nearby Kroger store.

"Kroger is rolling out a payment capability across our nearly 2,800 grocery stores to allow more customers to access fresh, affordable food and essentials through our Pickup service," said Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO. "We are committed to supporting all families as we work together with our associates and communities and government agencies and health organizations to flatten the curve during this unprecedented pandemic."

How Pickup Works:

Choose your preferred store location on Kroger.com or the Kroger app Shop and place your order for groceries on Kroger.com or the Kroger app Select a pickup date and time and SNAP/EBT as the payment method. If you're using an EBT card, you'll present your payment method at the time of pick up An associate shops for your order When it's time to pick up your order, look for the pickup signs in the store's parking lot and pull into your parking spot then call the number on the sign to let an associate know you've arrived An associate will bring your order out and load it into your car. At this time, EBT card customers can complete their transaction via a mobile point-of-sale system and pay for ineligible EBT purchases or any remaining balance with their debit or credit card

"Kroger is excited to now have this SNAP/EBT payment option available for Pickup customers as we rapidly activate the feature in all our markets," said Yael Cosset, Kroger's chief technology and digital officer. "Through our ecommerce services, we remain committed to providing our customers with ways to save more time and maintain physical distancing."

Kroger currently offers Pickup at more than 2,000 stores across America. Already live in Ohio, Kroger anticipates having the ability to support EBT card payments at all stores by the end of April.

Kroger has taken several steps to support its higher volume of Pickup orders, including hiring additional e-commerce associates, adding more order pick-up slots, increasing customer communication and piloting a pickup-only store location in Cincinnati. Additionally, Kroger has waived the Pickup fee (generally $4.95) for all orders, with no minimum purchase threshold required, to encourage more customers to use the low-contact service during the pandemic.

The Kroger Family of Companies has also recently expanded the following helpful services and programs to benefit customers and associates:

Improved Scan, Bag, Go

To help customers shop safely and quickly, Kroger is in the process of rolling out the improved Scan, Bag, Go mobile app nationwide. Customers using the feature can bring their clean reusable bags to the store where permissible – or use bags available at the store – to shop, scan and bag their groceries as they go. When a customer completes their shopping trip, they can pay with their phone, allowing them to bypass the traditional checkout process.

Kroger Pay

Kroger Pay is another capability within the Kroger mobile app that provides a contactless payment solution, simplifying the checkout and payment process for customers. The capability is available in several markets.

Waived Check Cashing Fee for Government-Issued Checks

Starting April 24, the Kroger Family of Companies is supporting the CARES Act by temporarily waiving the check-cashing fee for government-issued checks for customers and associates.

Extension of $2 per Hour Premium for Hourly Frontline Associates through May 2

The Kroger Family of Companies has extended the Hero Bonus for hourly frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center associates. The $2 premium above associates' standard base rate of pay is being applied to hours worked March 29 through May 2. The premium is disbursed weekly to ensure associates have access to additional cash.

Emergency Personnel Designation for Frontline Associates

The Kroger Family of Companies and the UFCW are calling on federal and state government leaders to take swift action to designate associates at grocery stores as "extended first responders" or "emergency personnel" to help receive priority access to protective masks and other benefits.

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing

The Kroger Family of Companies has formed partnerships with local and state offices in Kentucky and Tennessee to support drive-thru COVID-19 testing. Learn more here.

