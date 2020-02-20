Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Kroger    KR

KROGER

(KR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Kroger : Fourth Quarter Conference Call with Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 10:01am EST

CINCINNATI, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) announced today it will host its fourth quarter 2019 earnings conference call at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 5, 2020.

The Kroger Co. Logo (PRNewsFoto/The Kroger Co.) (PRNewsFoto/The Kroger Co.)

The presentation will broadcast online at ir.kroger.com. Click on "Quarterly Results" to access the event. An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available at approximately 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 5, 2020.

About The Kroger Co.
At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kroger-fourth-quarter-conference-call-with-investors-301008327.html

SOURCE The Kroger Co.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on KROGER
10:01aKROGER : Fourth Quarter Conference Call with Investors
PR
02/19KROGER : Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen Appointed to American Heart Associatio..
AQ
02/19Grocers Wrest Control of Shelf Space From Struggling Food Giants
DJ
02/18Co-op to Buy Dean's Milk Assets -- WSJ
DJ
02/17Dairy Farmers of America Strikes $425 Million Deal for Dean Foods Assets -- 2..
DJ
02/17Dairy Farmers of America Proposes $425 Million Deal for Dean Foods Assets -- ..
DJ
02/14WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire buys Kroger and Biogen, reduces Wells Fargo..
RE
02/14KROGER : Precision Marketing Challenges Media Industry with Transparent Sales At..
AQ
02/13KROGER : Names Keith G. Dailey Group Vice President of Corporate Affairs
AQ
02/13KROGER : Report
CO
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group