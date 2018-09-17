Log in
Kroger : Introduces Dip

09/17/2018 | 12:01pm CEST

CINCINNATI, Sept. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) announced today Dip – its new fresh, fun, effortless style brand – is rolling out nationwide this week to 300 Fred Meyer and Marketplace format stores.

Kroger debuts Dip, a new exclusive apparel brand designed by Joe Mimran, nationwide this week in select stores

"Dip creates a new experience for our customers, focusing on a thoughtfully designed and curated collection that is simple, stylish and affordable," said Christina Groth, Kroger's vice president of general merchandise. "During the product development process, we were intentional about creating a brand that's unique and resonates with our shoppers – and we believe we've done just that."

Dip makes it easy for shoppers of all ages to look and feel great. More than 80 percent of the collection is $19 or less.

To create a cohesive and compelling brand experience, Kroger leveraged customer insights provided by 84.51° and recruited talented fashion designer Joe Mimran, best known for Club Monaco, Pink Tartan and Joe Fresh, to lead the creative and design vision. Jackman Reinvents partnered to help create the brand name and image, go-to-market plan and end-to-end shopper experience.

"No detail in the fit and finish of Dip has been overlooked," offered Joe Mimran, creative director. "Dip is reflective of customers' true needs and built around a foundation of key modern pieces. It's fresh. It feels fantastic in your hand. It's a fun attitude. It's all those things. These are clothes for really living life in and looking good while doing it."

The Dip collection offers clothing for men, women, young men, juniors, kids, toddlers and babies and features elevated essentials and seasonal trend pieces.

"To win, you must view the world through the eyes of your customers," outlined Joe Jackman, founder and CEO of Jackman Reinvents. "At every stage of development, we kept the customer benefit at the forefront. If an element didn't help shoppers achieve effortless style every day, it didn't make the brand. Simple as that."

"We anticipate customers quickly connecting with Dip. The new brand is easy to find in our stores and offers incredible quality, style and value. It's simplified pricing, so there's no waiting for a sale or hunting for a coupon," added Groth. "And we're just getting started. We want everyone to enjoy Dip – expect to see new items, designs and styles."

To see visuals of Dip, visit here.

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™. We are nearly half a million associates who serve over nine million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kroger-introduces-dip-300713494.html

SOURCE The Kroger Co.


© PRNewswire 2018
