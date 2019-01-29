Kroger : Latest 8-K

Section 1: 8-K (8-K)

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report: January 25, 2019

(Date of earliest event reported)

THE KROGER CO.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Ohio

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation)

No. 1-303 (Commission File Number)

31-0345740 (IRS Employer Identification No.)

1014 Vine Street

Cincinnati, OH 45202

(Address of principal executive offices, including zip code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (513) 762-4000

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

o Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

o Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

o Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

o Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company o

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. o

Item 5.02

Certain OfficersDeparture of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of

(b) On January 29, 2019, The Kroger Co. announced that Christopher Hjelm, the Company's Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, is retiring effective August 1, 2019. He will remain the Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer until April 30, 2019 and will serve as Executive Vice President thereafter until his retirement on August 1, 2019.

Item 9.01 (d)

Financial Statement and Exhibits

Exhibits

Exhibit No. Description 99.1 Press Release dated January 29, 2019 Exhibit Index Exhibit No. Description 99.1 Press Release dated January 29, 2019 2

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

THE KROGER CO.

January 29, 2019

By: /s/ Christine S. Wheatley

Christine S. Wheatley

Group Vice President, Secretary and General Counsel

3

(Back To Top)

Section 2: EX-99.1 (EX-99.1)

Exhibit 99.1

Kroger Announces Technology Leadership Succession Plan

Chris Hjelm, EVP and CIO, to Retire August 1, 2019;

Will Remain on as EVP Until Retirement Date

Yael Cosset Promoted to SVP and CIO, Effective May 1, 2019

CINCINNATI, Jan. 29, 2019 - The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced its technology leadership succession plans in support of Restock Kroger.

Christopher T. Hjelm, executive vice president and chief information officer, will be succeeded by Yael Cosset, Kroger's chief digital officer, effective May 1, 2019. Mr. Hjelm will remain executive vice president, reporting to Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen, until his retirement on August 1, 2019.

Mr. Cosset will assume responsibility for the Kroger Technology function in addition to his current Kroger Digital portfolio - underscoring the strategic integration of digital and technology initiatives to deliver customers anything, anytime, anywhere.

"Yael and Chris have worked collaboratively to support Kroger's technology evolution," said Mr. McMullen. "Consistent with Kroger's history of thoughtful succession planning, Chris and Yael have a deliberate transition plan to ensure continuity while successfully delivering on our Restock Kroger technology initiatives to redefine the grocery customer experience."

Chris Hjelm to Retire as Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer

"Chris has been a key member of the senior leadership team at Kroger for over a decade, playing a transformational role in making Kroger a respected technology company," said Mr. McMullen. "We are grateful for his leadership during this important time in our company's history. We know Chris will enjoy spending more time with his new granddaughter and close-knit family in retirement, while continuing to pursue his on-going entrepreneurial technology interests."

Mr. Hjelm joined Kroger as senior vice president and chief information officer in 2005, after an extensive career in technology, including key senior executive roles at FedEx, Orbitz, and eBay. He was promoted to executive vice president in 2015.

Mr. Hjelm's passion for technology and innovation were instrumental in developing industry-leading solutions including Scan, Bag, Go®, ClickList, QueVision - Kroger's technology solution to speed up checkout wait times, and most recently the company's digital EDGE™ Shelf technology.

Yael Cosset Promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer

"Yael is driving Kroger's business forward in support of Restock Kroger," said Mr. McMullen. "He is a passionate advocate for applying technology, innovation and customer science to make a difference in

the lives of our customers. Yael has the qualifications, skills and strategic mindset to ensure technology and digital are key accelerators of Kroger's future success."

Mr. Cosset was elected group vice president and chief digital officer in January 2017, where he has been successfully leading Kroger's digital growth strategy. He previously served as chief commercial officer and chief information officer of 84.51° since its inception in 2015. Prior to this, he held several leadership roles at dunnhumby, including executive vice president of consumer markets, global chief information officer, and chief executive officer of KSS Retail, a global enterprise software provider of price modeling and optimization solutions for retailers worldwide.

Originally from France, Mr. Cosset graduated from the Classes Preparatoires aux Grandes Ecoles (Lycee Camille Guerin - Poitiers, France) with a major in Mathematics, and earned a Master of Science from the Business School of the Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Chambery (INSEEC - Chambery, France).

Technology and digital are fundamental elements of Restock Kroger, Kroger's three-year plan to create shareholder value by serving America through food inspiration and uplift. Kroger's digital and technology platforms play a key role in enabling Kroger to provide customers anything, anytime, anywhere. Developing talent at all levels is also a critical driver to ensure Kroger's successful transformation from traditional grocery to growth company, enabling Kroger to live our purpose every day.

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: to Feed the Human SpiritTM. We are nearly half a million associates who serve over nine million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,765 retail food stores under a variety of banner names (https://parsley.kroger.com/PoliteMail/default.aspx?page=Kc3H67kEOUK7ipsbS6omcw&ref_id=3seNi9AmRk6ablSQG3rfCw), serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom (https://parsley.kroger.com/PoliteMail/default.aspx?page=VCKUvjm6Ukinx_vQAyYIbg&ref_id=3seNi9AmRk6ablSQG3rfCw) and investor relations site (https://parsley.kroger.com/PoliteMail/default.aspx?page=cwy9kr707ESe8s_bSDoxYA&ref_id=3seNi9AmRk6ablSQG3rfCw).

-30-

Contacts: Media: Kristal Howard, (513) 762-1304; Investors: Rebekah Manis, (513) 762-4969

(Back To Top)