Kroger : Latest 8-K

Date of Report: June 27, 2019 (Date of earliest event reported)
The Kroger Co.
1014 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45202
Item 5.03
Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.
On June 27, 2019, the shareholders of The Kroger Co. (the "Company") approved an amendment to the Company's Regulations to permit the Board of Directors to amend our Regulations in the future to the extent permitted and in accordance with Ohio law. The amendment to the Regulations was previously disclosed in the Company's definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission on May 14, 2019 and is set forth in the Company's Regulations which are attached hereto as Exhibit 3.1 and incorporated herein by reference. The foregoing description of the amendment to the Company's Regulations is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Company's Regulations.
Item 9.01
Financial Statements and Exhibits.
3.1
Regulations of The Kroger Co., as amended June 27, 2019
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
THE KROGER CO.
June 27, 2019
By: /s/ Christine S. Wheatley
Christine S. Wheatley
Group Vice President, Secretary and General Counsel
Section 2: EX-3.1(EX-3.1)
Exhibit 3.1
REGULATIONS
OF
THE KROGER CO.
Amended and Restated as of June 27, 2019
ARTICLE I
SHAREHOLDERS
SECTION 1. ANNUAL MEETING. The annual meeting of the shareholders shall be held on the third Friday in May, or on such other date as may be designated by the board of directors, at such hour as may be designated in the notice of the meeting.
SECTION 2. ORDER OF BUSINESS.
Presiding Officer. The Chairman, or such other officer as may be designated by the board of directors, will preside over all meetings of shareholders.
(1) Authorized Business. Only business that is properly brought may be conducted during any meeting of shareholders. In the case of annual meetings of shareholders, matters set forth in the Company's notice of annual meeting of shareholders, along with any Company presentation, will be properly brought before the meeting. For business properly to be brought by a shareholder before the annual meeting, advance notice of such business must be received by the secretary of the Company at the principal office of the Company not less than 45 calendar days prior to the date on which the Company's proxy statement for the prior year's annual meeting of shareholder was first mailed to shareholders. Such notice must include a description in reasonable detail of the business desired to be brought along with the reasons for conducting such business, the name and record address of the shareholder proposing such business, the number of shares of the Company owned of record or beneficially by the shareholder along with evidence of ownership thereof, a description of any material interest the shareholder has in the subject of the business requested to be conducted, and any arrangements or understandings between such shareholder and any other person or persons (including their names) in connection with the proposal of such business, a representation that the shareholder intends to appear in person at the meeting to bring such matter before the meeting, and such other information regarding the business proposed by such shareholder as would be required to be included in the proxy statement filed pursuant to the proxy rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission. Without limiting the foregoing, if the business proposed to be brought by such shareholder at the annual meeting is the nomination of a person or persons for election to the board of directors, then the notice also must include as to each person whom the shareholder proposes to nominate for election as a director the name, age, business address and residence address of the person, the principal occupation or employment of the person, the number of shares of the Company owned of record or beneficially by the person, and any other information relating to the person that would be required to be included in a proxy statement relating to the election of directors.
In the case of a special meeting called by the board of directors or an officer or director of the Company, only matters set forth in the Company's notice of the meeting of shareholders, along with any Company presentation, will properly be brought before the meeting. In the case of a special meeting called by a shareholder, only matters set forth in the notice of the meeting of shareholders will properly be brought before the meeting. Such notice by a shareholder must include a description in reasonable detail of the business desired to be brought along with the reasons for conducting such business, the name and address of the shareholder proposing such business, the number of shares of the Company owned of record or beneficially by the shareholder along with evidence of ownership thereof, a description of any material interest the shareholder has in the subject of the business requested to be conducted and any arrangements or understandings between such shareholder and any other person or persons (including their names) in connection with the proposal of such business, a representation that the shareholder intends to appear in person at the meeting to bring such matter before the meeting, and such other information regarding the business proposed by such shareholder as would be required to be included in the proxy statement filed pursuant to the proxy rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission.
(a) Subject to the requirements of this Section 2, the Company shall include in its proxy statement and on its proxy card for any annual meeting of shareholders the name of any director nominee proposed by a shareholder for election to the Board of directors who is properly submitted pursuant to this Section 2(B)(3) (each a "Proxy Access Nominee") provided that (i) timely written notice of such Proxy Access Nominee satisfying this Section 2(B)(3) ("Proxy Access Nomination Notice") is delivered to the Company by or on behalf of a shareholder or group of shareholders that, at the time the Proxy Access Nomination Notice is delivered, satisfy the ownership and other requirements of this Section 2(B)
(such shareholder or shareholders, and any person on whose behalf they are acting, the "Eligible Shareholder"), (ii) the Eligible Shareholder expressly elects in writing at the time of providing the Proxy Access Nomination Notice to have its nominee included in the Company's proxy statement pursuant to this Section 2(B)(3), and (iii) the Eligible Shareholder and the Proxy Access Nominee otherwise satisfy the requirements of this Section 2(B)(3) and the criteria for Board membership set forth in the Board of directors' Guidelines on Issues of Corporate Governance or other document(s) setting forth qualifications for directors (the "Board Qualifications").
To be timely, the Eligible Shareholder must deliver to the secretary of the Company at the principal office of the Company the Proxy Access Nomination Notice not later than the close of business on the 120th calendar day nor earlier than the close of business on the 150th calendar day prior to the date on which the Company's proxy statement for the prior year's annual meeting of shareholders was first mailed to shareholders provided, however, that in the event that the date of the annual meeting is more than 30 days before or more than 60 days after the anniversary date of the preceding year's annual meeting, to be timely, notice by the shareholder must be delivered by the 10th day following the day on which a public announcement of the subject meeting is first made by the Company. In no event shall the public announcement of an adjournment or postponement of an annual meeting of shareholders commence a new
