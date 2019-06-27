Kroger : Latest 8-K

(1) Authorized Business. Only business that is properly brought may be conducted during any meeting of shareholders. In the case of annual meetings of shareholders, matters set forth in the Company's notice of annual meeting of shareholders, along with any Company presentation, will be properly brought before the meeting. For business properly to be brought by a shareholder before the annual meeting, advance notice of such business must be received by the secretary of the Company at the principal office of the Company not less than 45 calendar days prior to the date on which the Company's proxy statement for the prior year's annual meeting of shareholder was first mailed to shareholders. Such notice must include a description in reasonable detail of the business desired to be brought along with the reasons for conducting such business, the name and record address of the shareholder proposing such business, the number of shares of the Company owned of record or beneficially by the shareholder along with evidence of ownership thereof, a description of any material interest the shareholder has in the subject of the business requested to be conducted, and any arrangements or understandings between such shareholder and any other person or persons (including their names) in connection with the proposal of such business, a representation that the shareholder intends to appear in person at the meeting to bring such matter before the meeting, and such other information regarding the business proposed by such shareholder as would be required to be included in the proxy statement filed pursuant to the proxy rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission. Without limiting the foregoing, if the business proposed to be brought by such shareholder at the annual meeting is the nomination of a person or persons for election to the board of directors, then the notice also must include as to each person whom the shareholder proposes to nominate for election as a director the name, age, business address and residence address of the person, the principal occupation or employment of the person, the number of shares of the Company owned of record or beneficially by the person, and any other information relating to the person that would be required to be included in a proxy statement relating to the election of directors.