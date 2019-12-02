Kroger : Launches Dark Kitchen Partnership with ClusterTruck in Columbus, Denver and Indianapolis

CINCINNATI and INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), America's favorite grocer, and ClusterTruck, a software platform that powers profitable, vertically integrated delivery-only kitchens, today launched a partnership that will change the way Americans access freshly prepared meals. By offering multiple menus from one central scratch kitchen, Kroger Delivery Kitchen will deliver fresh and delicious meals on-demand without service or delivery fees.

For the initial rollout, Kroger Delivery Kitchen Powered by ClusterTruck is launching in Carmel, Indiana – where Kroger and ClusterTruck are jointly opening a fourth kitchen – and Indianapolis and Columbus, Ohio. Additionally, King Soopers Delivery Kitchen Powered by ClusterTruck will serve customers in Denver.

"The way our customers order and receive meals is evolving, and ClusterTruck's innovative culinary and digital design is cracking the code for the future of profitable meal delivery," said Yael Cosset, Kroger's CIO. "Kroger is leveraging ClusterTruck's advanced technology to ensure our customers don't have to sacrifice quality and value for convenience when it comes to meal delivery. Kroger Delivery Kitchen Powered by ClusterTruck will allow our customers to access restaurant-quality fresh and delicious meals like never before and without having to pay excessive service or delivery fees."

Customers in Carmel, Indianapolis and Columbus delivery zones can go to KrogerDeliveryKitchen.com to place their orders online or download the ClusterTruck app. Customers in Denver can visit KingSoopersDeliveryKitchen.com.

ClusterTruck was co-founded in 2015 and launched its first kitchen in 2016. The Indianapolis-based company owns and operates vertically integrated delivery-only kitchens. ClusterTruck's dark kitchens are powered by a proprietary software system that uses custom algorithms to optimize kitchen and delivery operations. This systematic approach to meal delivery ensures that nearly every order is in the hands of the customer within 7 minutes of the meal's preparation. The average time between placing an order and a customer receiving their food is less than 30 minutes.

"Our recipe for success has been a blend of cutting-edge software combined with high-quality ingredients and delicious variety," said Chris Baggott, ClusterTruck co-founder and CEO. "This winning combination has allowed us to thrill customers across the country, while achieving profitability. We're excited to partner with Kroger to redefine the food experience for their valued customers."

"ClusterTruck's ultra-fresh and quick made-from-scratch meals set them apart in the food delivery landscape," said Suzy Monford, Kroger's group vice president of fresh. "Kroger Delivery Kitchen customers can order pizza or pad Thai on the same order and get it delivered hot and fresh, within minutes of the meals being prepared. We are excited to work together to bring this partnership to life to provide our customers with real food delivered to their door step!"

To learn more about Kroger Delivery Kitchen and available delivery zones, please visit KrogerDeliveryKitchen.com. To download creative assets and photography of ClusterTruck's operations and meals, visit here.

About The Kroger Co.

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

About ClusterTruck

Co-founded in 2015 by Chris Baggott, Mike Cunningham of CRG Restaurant Group, and Dan McFadden, ClusterTruck launched its first kitchen in Indianapolis in 2016. ClusterTruck is a software platform that drives profitable, vertically integrated delivery-only kitchens. With locations in Indianapolis, Columbus, OH, Denver, and Kansas City, MO, ClusterTruck is revolutionizing prepared food delivery from click, to cook, to curb. Get more information and see the menu at clustertruck.com .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kroger-launches-dark-kitchen-partnership-with-clustertruck-in-columbus-denver-and-indianapolis-300967501.html

SOURCE The Kroger Co.