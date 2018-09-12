Log in
Kroger : Mid-Atlantic Associates in Richmond and Hampton Roads Ratify New Contract with UFCW Local 400

0
09/12/2018 | 10:36pm CEST

ROANOKE, Va., Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kroger Mid-Atlantic division today announced associates working at 22 Kroger stores in its Richmond and Hampton Roads market have ratified a new labor agreement with The United Food and Commercial Workers Union (UFCW) Local 400.

The Kroger Co. Logo (PRNewsFoto/The Kroger Co.) (PRNewsFoto/The Kroger Co.)

"Kroger is a place where you can come for a job and stay for a career. A key driver of Restock Kroger is talent development and we are committed to investing in associates," said Tim Massa, Kroger's chief people officer. "Kroger Mid-Atlantic in Richmond and Hampton Roads is one of several Kroger markets across the country experiencing significant wage increases."   

The Mid-Atlantic division agreement raises starting wages to $9.50 an hour for part-time associates and $10 an hour for full-time associates. After one-year of service, wages move to $10 an hour for part-time and $11 an hour for full-time. This is in addition to overall wage rate increases, high-quality, affordable health care benefits and contributions to a pension fund to support associates in retirement.

This agreement covers more than 3,200 associates in the Richmond, Hampton Roads, Virginia Beach and Norfolk areas.

"We are pleased to reach an agreement that is good for our associates," said Jerry Clontz, president of the Mid-Atlantic division. "This new contract provides significant wage increases, maintains affordable Kroger-sponsored health care and continued investments in our associates' pension fund for their retirement. I appreciate our associates for supporting this agreement and for the excellent service they provide our customers every day."

The Mid-Atlantic division includes 109 stores in Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio.

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™. We are nearly half a million associates who serve over nine million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kroger-mid-atlantic-associates-in-richmond-and-hampton-roads-ratify-new-contract-with-ufcw-local-400-300711630.html

SOURCE The Kroger Co.


© PRNewswire 2018
