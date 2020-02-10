Kroger : Names Keith G. Dailey Group Vice President of Corporate Affairs

CINCINNATI, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced Keith G. Dailey, Kroger's vice president of corporate affairs, has been promoted to serve as group vice president of corporate affairs.

"As a key architect of Zero Hunger | Zero Waste, Keith's strategic and inclusive leadership has advanced Kroger's position as a national thought leader and authentic advocate for ending hunger, eliminating waste, and other social impact initiatives," said Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO. "He combines broad public affairs experience with knowledge of Kroger's corporate character and belief that business can be a force for good."

Dailey, 39, has nearly 20 years of public affairs experience, including a decade in electoral politics and government.

He joined Kroger in 2011 as chief spokesperson and director of corporate communications, where he led national media relations, financial and executive communications, and issues and crisis management. In 2016, he was promoted to senior director of external affairs after assuming responsibility for government relations, policy and advocacy. He was promoted to senior director of corporate affairs in 2017 after also assuming responsibility for associate communications and engagement. He was promoted to his previous role as vice president of corporate affairs in 2018.

As group vice president of corporate affairs, Dailey serves as chief communications officer and chief sustainability officer. His responsibilities include external communications and brand public relations, financial communications, media relations, issues and crisis management, and executive communications as well as associate communications and engagement; corporate story and KTV – Kroger's visual and digital storytelling team; environmental sustainability and social responsibility, including Kroger's bold social impact plan Zero Hunger | Zero Waste, corporate philanthropy and community relations. He also serves in leadership roles with both The Kroger Co. Foundation and The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation. In recognition of the growing importance of communications and social impact to company culture, he will report to Tim Massa, senior vice president and chief people officer.

Dailey serves on the boards of the Center for Food Integrity and Cincinnati Regional Business Committee. He earned a dual bachelor's degree in Philosophy and Politics and Government from Ohio Wesleyan University.

Dailey succeeds Jessica Adelman, who joined Kroger in 2015 and recently left the company to pursue other opportunities.

About The Kroger Co.

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

