Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Kroger    KR

KROGER

(KR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kroger : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 08:31am EDT

CINCINNATI, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today reported its second quarter 2019 results and provided a Restock Kroger progress update on the company's three-year transformation plan.

The Kroger Co. Logo (PRNewsFoto/The Kroger Co.) (PRNewsFoto/The Kroger Co.)

Comments from Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen

"The Restock Kroger framework is designed to reposition our core business by 2020 while continuing to deliver for shareholders.

We are pleased with the improvement of trends in our supermarket business in the second quarter. Guided by our customer obsession, Kroger delivered our best identical sales, without fuel, result since the launch of our transformation plan. FIFO gross margin, without fuel and pharmacy, was stable in our supermarket business. Gross margin headwinds in pharmacy were offset by strong fuel performance during the quarter. We continue to reduce costs and are on track to deliver $100 million in incremental operating profit through alternative profit stream growth. We delivered strong free cash flow and are now within our targeted net total debt to adjusted EBITDA range.

Kroger is laser-focused on executing against our 2019 plans and realizing our vision of serving America through food inspiration and uplift."

Financial Results


2Q19 ($ in millions; except EPS)

2Q18 (in millions; except EPS)

ID Sales (Table 4)

2.2%

1.6%

EPS

$0.37

$0.62

Adjusted EPS (Table 6)

$0.44

$0.41

Operating Profit

$559

$549

Adjusted FIFO Operating
Profit (Table 7)

$626

$566

FIFO Gross Margin Rate*

Decreased 29 basis points

OG&A Rate*

Decreased 14 basis points

*without fuel and adjustment items, if applicable

 

Total company sales were $28.2 billion in the second quarter, compared to $28.0 billion for the same period last year. Excluding fuel, dispositions and merger transactions, sales grew 2.5%.

Gross margin was 21.9% of sales for the second quarter. The FIFO gross margin rate, excluding fuel, decrease of 29 basis points was primarily driven by industry-wide lower gross margin rates in pharmacy and continued growth in the specialty pharmacy business. Gross profit excluding fuel and retail pharmacy saw 12 basis points of gross margin investment.

LIFO charge for the quarter was $30 million, compared to $12 million for the same period last year, driven by higher than expected inflation in dry grocery, pharmacy and dairy.

The Operating, General & Administrative rate decrease of 14 basis points is due to execution of Restock Kroger initiatives that drive administrative efficiencies, store productivity and sourcing cost reductions.

During the quarter, Kroger accepted a substantial offer to sell an unused warehouse that had been on the market for some time. Kroger used this gain as an opportunity to contribute a similar amount into the UFCW company pension plan, helping stabilize associates' future benefits. The net impact of these transactions to EPS growth was neutral.

Financial Strategy

Kroger's financial strategy is to use its free cash flow to drive growth while also maintaining its current investment grade debt rating and returning capital to shareholders. The company actively balances the use of its cash flow to achieve these goals.

Consistent with its financial strategy, Kroger reduced net total debt by $1.3 billion over the last four quarters. Kroger's net total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio is 2.46, compared to 2.59 a year ago (see Table 5). The company's net total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio target range is 2.30 to 2.50.

Earlier this year, Kroger increased the dividend by 14 percent, marking the 13th consecutive year of dividend increases.

2019 Guidance


IDS (%)

EPS ($)

Operating Profit
($B)

Tax Rate

Range***

Cap Ex

($B)

GAAP*

N/A

$2.30 -
$2.40

$2.8 - $2.9

22.9% -
23.4%

$3.0 - $3.2

Adjusted**

2.0% - 2.25%

$2.15 -
$2.25

$2.9 - $3.0

22.3% -
22.8%

N/A

* GAAP guidance does not reflect any future changes in the market value of Ocado securities, which cannot be predicted.

** Without adjusted items, if applicable; operating profit represents FIFO Operating Profit

*** These rates reflect typical tax adjustments and do not reflect changes to the rate from the completion of income tax audit examinations, which cannot be predicted.


 

Second Quarter 2019 Restock Kroger Highlights

Redefine the Grocery Customer Experience

  • Our Brands sales were up 3.1% vs. prior year. Kroger also launched 203 new Our Brands items
  • Expanded to 1,780 Pickup locations and 2,225 Delivery locations, covering over 95% of Kroger households
  • Launched Simple Truth Plant Based, a collection of fresh meatless burger patties and other products to appeal to growing number of customers exploring meat and dairy alternatives
  • Announced first Agency of Record: DDB New York to develop a refreshed, stronger brand identity to drive trips and traffic

Partner for Customer Value

  • 84.51° announced the launch of Stratum, a breakthrough analytics solution that combines rich customer behavior insights with retail performance measures
  • Kroger Precision Marketing increased engagement to over 300 consumer packaged goods companies
  • Announced expansion of Walgreens exploratory pilot into Knoxville, TN
  • Named the location of an additional Kroger-Ocado customer fulfillment center in Georgia

Develop Talent

  • Record employee retention in one of the tightest labor markets in years
  • Recognized on Way Up's Top 100 Corporate Internship list for second consecutive year for providing students exposure to various careers
  • Feed Your Future, industry-leading education assistance program, continues to build momentum. Since inception of the program last year, the company has distributed 3,000 awards, totaling $5.1 million in education assistance

Live Kroger's Purpose

  • Published annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, available at sustainability.kroger.com
  • Reduced food waste footprint in supermarkets by 9% last year, marking another measurable action to create a more sustainable future 
  • Announced inaugural cohort of the Innovation Fund, a program of The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit®. We are nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,759 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

Kroger's second quarter 2019 ended on August 17, 2019.

Note: Fuel sales have historically had a low gross margin rate and operating expense rate as compared to corresponding rates on non-fuel sales. As a result, Kroger discusses the changes in these rates excluding the effect of fuel.

Please refer to the supplemental information presented in the tables for reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release to the most comparable GAAP financial measure and related disclosure.

This press release contains certain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" about the future performance of the company. These statements are based on management's assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it. The remarks contain certain forward-looking statements about the future performance of the Company. These statements are based on management's assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it. Such statements are indicated by words or phrases such as "build," "continue," "create," "deliver," "drive," "execute," "expect," "future," "guidance," "improve," "on track," "strategy," "transformation," "trend," "vision," and "will." Various uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include the specific risk factors identified in "Risk Factors" and "Outlook" in our annual report on Form 10-K for our last fiscal year and any subsequent filings, as well as the following:

  • Kroger's ability to achieve sales, earnings, incremental FIFO operating profit, and free cash flow goals may be affected by: labor negotiations or disputes; changes in the types and numbers of businesses that compete with Kroger; pricing and promotional activities of existing and new competitors, including non-traditional competitors, and the aggressiveness of that competition; Kroger's response to these actions; the state of the economy, including interest rates, the inflationary and deflationary trends in certain commodities, changes in tariffs, and the unemployment rate; the effect that fuel costs have on consumer spending; volatility of fuel margins; changes in government-funded benefit programs; manufacturing commodity costs; diesel fuel costs related to Kroger's logistics operations; trends in consumer spending; the extent to which Kroger's customers exercise caution in their purchasing in response to economic conditions; the uncertain pace of economic growth; changes in inflation or deflation in product and operating costs; stock repurchases; Kroger's ability to retain pharmacy sales from third party payors; consolidation in the healthcare industry, including pharmacy benefit managers; Kroger's ability to negotiate modifications to multi-employer pension plans; natural disasters or adverse weather conditions; the potential costs and risks associated with potential cyber-attacks or data security breaches; the success of Kroger's future growth plans; the ability to execute on Restock Kroger; and the successful integration of merged companies and new partnerships. Our ability to achieve these goals may also be affected by our ability to manage the factors identified above. Our ability to execute our financial strategy may be affected by our ability to generate cash flow.
  • Kroger's ability to achieve these goals may also be affected by Kroger's ability to manage the factors identified above. Kroger's ability to execute its financial strategy may be affected by its ability to generate cash flow.
  • Kroger's effective tax rate may differ from the expected rate due to changes in laws, the status of pending items with various taxing authorities, and the deductibility of certain expenses.

Kroger assumes no obligation to update the information contained herein. Please refer to Kroger's reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a further discussion of these risks and uncertainties.

Note: Kroger's quarterly conference call with investors will broadcast live at 10 a.m. (ET) on September 12, 2019 at ir.kroger.com. An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available at approximately 1 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, September 12, 2019.

Kroger will host its 2019 Investor Conference in New York City on November 5, 2019.

2nd Quarter 2019 Tables Include:

  1. Consolidated Statements of Operations
  2. Consolidated Balance Sheets
  3. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
  4. Supplemental Sales Information
  5. Reconciliation of Net Total Debt and Net Earnings Attributable to The Kroger Co. to Adjusted EBITDA
  6. Net Earnings Per Diluted Share Excluding the Adjustment Items
  7. Operating Profit Excluding the Adjustment Items
  8. 2018 Sales Reclassification

 

Table 1.







THE KROGER CO.







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS







(in millions, except per share amounts)







(unaudited)












































SECOND QUARTER


YEAR-TO-DATE















2019


2018


2019


2018





































SALES





$     28,168


100.0%


$     28,014


100.0%


$   65,419


100.0%


$     65,735


100.0%





































OPERATING EXPENSES


























MERCHANDISE COSTS, INCLUDING ADVERTISING,


























WAREHOUSING AND TRANSPORTATION (a),


























AND LIFO CHARGE (b)



22,007


78.1


21,976


78.5


50,990


77.9


51,395


78.2









OPERATING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE (a)


4,811


17.1


4,711


16.8


11,125


17.0


10,968


16.7









RENT





200


0.7


204


0.7


474


0.7


480


0.7









DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION


591


2.1


574


2.1


1,370


2.1


1,315


2.0







































OPERATING PROFIT 



559


2.0


549


2.0


1,460


2.2


1,577


2.4





































OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)


























INTEREST EXPENSE



(130)


(0.5)


(144)


(0.5)


(327)


(0.5)


(336)


(0.5)









NON-SERVICE COMPONENT OF COMPANY-SPONSORED


























PENSION PLAN COSTS



(4)


(0.0)


(4)


(0.0)


(1)


-


(13)


(0.0)









MARK TO MARKET (LOSS) GAIN ON OCADO SECURITIES


(45)


(0.2)


216


0.8


61


0.1


252


0.4









GAIN ON SALE OF BUSINESSES


-


-


11


0.0


176


0.3


1,782


2.7







































NET EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE


380


1.4


628


2.2


1,369


2.1


3,262


5.0






































INCOME TAX EXPENSE 



93


0.3


127


0.5


319


0.5


743


1.1







































NET EARNINGS INCLUDING



























NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS



287


1.0


501


1.8


1,050


1.6


2,519


3.8







































NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO



























NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS


(10)


-


(7)


-


(19)


-


(15)


-







































NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE KROGER CO. 


$           297


1.1%


$           508


1.8%


$     1,069


1.6%


$       2,534


3.9%







































NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE KROGER CO.



























PER BASIC COMMON SHARE


$          0.37




$          0.63




$       1.32




$         3.05









































AVERAGE NUMBER  OF COMMON SHARES USED IN



























BASIC CALCULATION



800




797




799




821









































NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE KROGER CO.



























PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE


$          0.37




$          0.62




$       1.31




$         3.03









































AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES USED IN



























DILUTED CALCULATION


805




805




805




829








































DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE


$        0.160




$       0.140




$     0.300




$       0.265







































Note:

Certain percentages may not sum due to rounding.












































Note:

The Company defines First-In First-Out (FIFO) gross profit as sales minus merchandise costs, including advertising, warehousing and transportation, but excluding the Last-In First-Out (LIFO) charge.
































The Company defines FIFO gross margin, as described in the earnings release, as FIFO gross profit divided by sales.
































The Company defines FIFO operating profit as operating profit excluding the LIFO charge.
































The Company defines FIFO operating margin, as described in the earnings release, as FIFO operating profit divided by sales.
































The above FIFO financial metrics are important measures used by management to evaluate operational effectiveness.  Management believes these FIFO financial metrics are useful to investors and analysts because they measure our day-to-day operational effectiveness.












































(a)

Merchandise costs ("COGS") and operating, general and administrative expenses ("OG&A") exclude depreciation and amortization expense and rent expense which are included in separate expense lines.




































(b)

LIFO charges of $30 and $12 were recorded in the second quarter of 2019 and 2018, respectively.  For the year to date period, LIFO charges of $46 and $27 were recorded for 2019 and 2018, respectively.









Note:

Products and services related primarily to Kroger Personal Finance and Media, which were historically accounted for as an offset to OG&A, are now classified as a component of sales, except for certain amounts in Media, which are netted against COGS. These prior-year amounts have been reclassified to conform to current-year presentation, which is consistent with our Restock Kroger initiative and view of the products and services as part of our core business strategy.  This is also more consistent with industry practice.















 

Table 2.

THE KROGER CO.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in millions)

(unaudited)



















August 17, 


August 18,









2019


2018













ASSETS









Current Assets










Cash





$                354


$                316



Temporary cash investments



275


45



Store deposits in-transit




983


1,017



Receivables





1,567


1,488



Inventories





6,526


6,241



Assets held for sale




-


179



Prepaid and other current assets



435


460















Total current assets




10,140


9,746













Property, plant and equipment, net



21,820


21,316


Operating lease assets




6,861


-


Intangibles, net





1,103


1,218


Goodwill





3,095


3,087


Other assets





1,443


1,590















Total Assets





$          44,462


$          36,957
























LIABILITIES AND SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY






Current Liabilities










Current portion of long-term debt including obligations







under finance leases




$            1,353


$            2,411



Current portion of operating lease liabilities


675


-



Trade accounts payable




6,268


5,933



Accrued salaries and wages



1,099


1,108



Liabilities held for sale




-


60



Other current liabilities




3,982


3,837















Total current liabilities




13,377


13,349













Long-term debt including obligations under finance leases

12,130


12,121


Noncurrent operating lease liabilities



6,463


-


Deferred income taxes




1,502


1,667


Pension and postretirement benefit obligations


482


787


Other long-term liabilities




1,855


1,695















Total Liabilities




35,809


29,619













Shareowners' equity





8,653


7,338















Total Liabilities and Shareowners' Equity


$          44,462


$          36,957













Total common shares outstanding at end of period


801


797


Total diluted shares year-to-date



805


829













Note:

The Company adopted ASU 2016-02, "Leases," and related amendments as of February 3, 2019 under the modified retrospective approach and has not revised comparative periods.








 

Table 3.

THE KROGER CO.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in millions)

(unaudited)























YEAR-TO-DATE











2019


2018















CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:







Net earnings including noncontrolling interests


$            1,050


$            2,519



Adjustments to reconcile net earnings including noncontrolling








interests to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization



1,370


1,315





Operating lease asset amortization


346


-





LIFO charge




46


27





Stock-based employee compensation


89


81





Expense for Company-sponsored pension plans


22


38





Deferred income taxes



(49)


92





Gain on sale of businesses



(176)


(1,782)





Gain on the sale of assets



(157)


-





Mark to market gain on Ocado securities


(61)


(252)





Other




(23)


32





Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net










of effects from mergers and disposals of businesses:











Store deposits in-transit



198


144







Receivables



44


(73)







Inventories



274


252







Prepaid and other current assets


68


365







Trade accounts payable



209


94







Accrued expenses



131


200







Income taxes receivable and payable


(34)


397







Operating lease liabilities



(313)


-







Proceeds from contract associated with the sale of business


295


-







Other




(52)


(189)
















Net cash provided by operating activities


3,277


3,260




























CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:







Payments for property and equipment



(1,581)


(1,487)



Proceeds from sale of assets



247


67



Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired


-


(197)



Purchases of stores




-


(44)



Net proceeds from sale of businesses



327


2,169



Purchases of Ocado securities



-


(392)



Other






(32)


12
















Net cash (used) provided by investing activities


(1,039)


128




























CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt


53


1,016



Payments on long-term debt including obligations under finance leases


(1,025)


(249)



Net payments on commercial paper



(800)


(1,946)



Dividends paid




(226)


(211)



Proceeds from issuance of capital stock


18


40



Treasury stock purchases



(23)


(1,979)



Other






(35)


(45)
















Net cash used by financing activities



(2,038)


(3,374)









































NET INCREASE IN CASH AND TEMPORARY







CASH INVESTMENTS



200


14















CASH AND TEMPORARY CASH INVESTMENTS:







BEGINNING OF YEAR



429


347



END OF PERIOD




$                629


$                361




























Reconciliation of capital investments:








Payments for property and equipment



$           (1,581)


$           (1,487)



Changes in construction-in-progress payables


29


(43)




Total capital investments



$           (1,552)


$           (1,530)















Disclosure of cash flow information:









Cash paid during the year for interest


$                306


$                312




Cash paid during the year for income taxes


$                454


$                263




























 

Table 4. Supplemental Sales Information


(in millions, except percentages)


(unaudited)














Items identified below should not be considered as alternatives to sales or any other GAAP measure of performance.  Identical sales is an industry-specific measure and it is important to review it in conjunction with Kroger's financial results reported in accordance with GAAP.  Other companies in our industry may calculate identical sales differently than Kroger does, limiting the comparability of the measure.





























IDENTICAL SALES (a)


















SECOND QUARTER


YEAR-TO-DATE






2019


2018


2019


2018
















EXCLUDING FUEL


$         24,299


$         23,768


$         56,432


$         55,439
















EXCLUDING FUEL


2.2%


1.6%


1.8%


1.8%






































(a)

Kroger defines identical sales, excluding fuel, as sales to retail customers, including sales from all departments at identical supermarket locations, Kroger Specialty Pharmacy businesses, jewelry and ship-to-home solutions.  Kroger defines a supermarket as identical when it has been in operation without expansion or relocation for five full quarters.  Additionally, sales from all acquired businesses are treated as identical as if they were part of the Company in the prior year.  Products and services related primarily to Kroger Personal Finance, which were historically accounted for as an offset to OG&A, are now classified as a component of sales. These prior-year amounts have been reclassified to conform to current-year presentation and included in identical sales in 2019 and 2018, which is consistent with our Restock Kroger initiative and view of the products and services as part of our core business strategy.  This is also more consistent with industry practice.  This change increased identical sales by 2 and 5 basis points in the second quarter of 2019 and 2018, respectively.  For the year-to-date periods, this change increased identical sales by 2 and 6 basis points in 2019 and 2018, respectively.




 

Table 5.  Reconciliation of Net Total Debt and


Net Earnings Attributable to The Kroger Co. to Adjusted EBITDA


(in millions, except for ratio)


(unaudited)










The items identified below should not be considered an alternative to any GAAP measure of performance or access to liquidity.  Net total debt to adjusted EBITDA is an important measure used by management to evaluate the Company's access to liquidity.  The items below should be reviewed in conjunction with Kroger's financial results reported in accordance with GAAP.












The following table provides a reconciliation of net total debt.





















August 17,


August 18,






2019


2018


Change










Current portion of long-term debt including obligations








   under finance leases


$           1,353


$        2,411


$    (1,058)


Long-term debt including obligations under finance leases


12,130


12,121


9










     Total debt


13,483


14,532


(1,049)










Less: Temporary cash investments


275


45


230










     Net total debt


$         13,208


$       14,487


$    (1,279)


















The following table provides a reconciliation from net earnings attributable to The Kroger Co. to adjusted EBITDA, as defined in the Company's credit agreement, on a rolling four quarter 52 week basis.













Rolling Four Quarters Ended






August 17,


August 18,






2019


2018












Net earnings attributable to The Kroger Co.


$           1,645


$        3,785




LIFO charge (credit)


48


(24)




Depreciation and amortization


2,521


2,453




Interest expense


611


620




Income tax expense


476


1




Adjustments for pension plan agreements


254


338




Adjustment for Kroger Specialty Pharmacy goodwill impairment


-


110




Adjustment for company-sponsored pension plan termination


-


502




Adjustment for mark to market gain on Ocado securities


(36)


(252)




Adjustment for gain on sale of convenience store business


-


(1,782)




Adjustment for gain on sale of Turkey Hill Dairy


(106)


-




Adjustment for gain on sale of You Technology


(70)


-




Adjustment for contingent consideration


11


-




Adjustment for loss on settlement of financial instrument


42


-




53rd week EBITDA adjustment


-


(131)




Other


(25)


(16)












Adjusted EBITDA


$           5,371


$        5,604












Net total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio on a 52 week basis


2.46


2.59




 

Table 6. Net Earnings Per Diluted Share Excluding the Adjustment Items


(in millions, except per share amounts)


(unaudited)

















The purpose of this table is to better illustrate comparable operating results from our ongoing business, after removing the effects on net earnings per diluted common share for certain items described below.  Adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per diluted share are useful metrics to investors and analysts because they present more accurately year-over-year comparisons for net earnings and net earnings per diluted share because adjusted items are not the result of normal operations.  Items identified in this table should not be considered alternatives to net earnings attributable to The Kroger Co. or any other GAAP measure of performance.  These items should not be reviewed in isolation or considered substitutes for the Company's financial results as reported in accordance with GAAP.  Due to the nature of these items, as further described below, it is important to identify these items and to review them in conjunction with the Company's financial results reported in accordance with GAAP.



















The following table summarizes items that affected the Company's financial results during the periods presented.








































SECOND QUARTER


YEAR-TO-DATE









2019


2018


2019


2018


















NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE KROGER CO.


$                            297


$                            508


$                          1,069


$                         2,534


















ADJUSTMENTS FOR PENSION PLAN AGREEMENTS (a)(b)


22


-


66


(10)



ADJUSTMENT FOR GAIN ON SALE OF CONVENIENCE STORE BUSINESS (a)(c)


-


(8)


-


(1,360)



ADJUSTMENT FOR GAIN ON SALE OF TURKEY HILL DAIRY (a)(d)


-


-


(80)


-



ADJUSTMENT FOR GAIN ON SALE OF YOU TECHNOLOGY (a)(e)


-


-


(52)


-



ADJUSTMENT FOR MARK TO MARKET LOSS (GAIN) ON OCADO SECURITIES (a)(f)


36


(164)


(44)


(191)



ADJUSTMENT FOR DEPRECIATION RELATED TO HELD FOR SALE ASSETS (a)(g)


-


-


-


(11)



ADJUSTMENT FOR CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION (a)(h)


2


-


(16)


-


















2019 AND 2018 ADJUSTMENT ITEMS



60


(172)


(126)


(1,572)


















NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE KROGER CO.












EXCLUDING THE ADJUSTMENT ITEMS ABOVE


$                            357


$                            336


$                            943


$                            962


















NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE KROGER CO.












PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE



$                           0.37


$                           0.62


$                           1.31


$                           3.03


















ADJUSTMENTS FOR PENSION PLAN AGREEMENTS (i)


0.03


-


0.08


(0.01)



ADJUSTMENT FOR GAIN ON SALE OF CONVENIENCE STORE BUSINESS (i)


-


(0.01)


-


(1.63)



ADJUSTMENT FOR GAIN ON SALE OF TURKEY HILL DAIRY (i)


-


-


(0.10)


-



ADJUSTMENT FOR GAIN ON SALE OF YOU TECHNOLOGY (i)


-


-


(0.06)


-



ADJUSTMENT FOR MARK TO MARKET LOSS (GAIN) ON OCADO SECURITIES (i)


0.04


(0.20)


(0.05)


(0.23)



ADJUSTMENT FOR DEPRECIATION RELATED TO HELD FOR SALE ASSETS (i)


-


-


-


(0.01)



ADJUSTMENT FOR CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION (i)


-


-


(0.02)


-


















2019 AND 2018 ADJUSTMENT ITEMS



0.07


(0.21)


(0.15)


(1.88)


















NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE KROGER CO. PER












DILUTED COMMON SHARE EXCLUDING THE ADJUSTMENT ITEMS ABOVE


$                           0.44


$                           0.41


$                           1.16


$                           1.15


















AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES USED IN












DILUTED CALCULATION



805


805


805


829


 

Table 6. Net Earnings Per Diluted Share Excluding the Adjustment Items (continued)

(in millions, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)





























(a)

The amounts presented represent the after-tax effect of each adjustment.















(b)

The pre-tax adjustment for pension plan agreements was $27 in the second quarter of 2019.  The year-to-date pre-tax adjustments were $86 and ($13) in the first two quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively.















(c) 

The pre-tax adjustment for gain on sale of convenience store business was ($11) in the second quarter of 2018 and ($1,782) for 2018.















(d) 

The pre-tax adjustment for gain on sale of Turkey Hill Dairy was ($106).















(e) 

The pre-tax adjustment for gain on sale of You Technology was ($70).















(f) 

The pre-tax adjustment for mark to market loss (gain) on Ocado securities were $45 and ($216) in the second quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively.  The year-to-date pre-tax adjustments were ($61) and ($252) in the first two quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively.















(g) 

The pre-tax adjustment for depreciation related to held for sale assets was ($14).















(h)

The pre-tax adjustments for contingent consideration was $2 in the second quarter of 2019 and ($21) for the first two quarters of 2019.















(i)

The amounts presented represent the net earnings per diluted common share effect of each adjustment.















Note:

2019 Second Quarter Adjustment items include adjustments for pension plan agreements, the mark to market loss on Ocado securities and a contingent consideration adjustment.
































2019 Adjustment Items include the Second Quarter Adjustment Items plus the adjustments that occurred in the first quarter of 2019 for pension plan agreements, the gain on sale of Turkey Hill Dairy, the gain on sale of You Technology, the mark to market gain on Ocado securities and a contingent consideration adjustment.

































2018 Second Quarter Adjustment items include the adjustment for the gain on sale of convenience store business and the mark to market gain on Ocado securities.
























2018 Adjustment Items include the Second Quarter Adjustment Items plus the adjustments that occurred in the first quarter of 2018 for pension plan agreements, the gain on sale of convenience store business, the mark to market gain on Ocado securities and depreciation related to held for sale assets.



























 

Table 7. Operating Profit Excluding the Adjustment Items


(in millions)


(unaudited)

















The purpose of this table is to better illustrate comparable operating results from our ongoing business, after removing the effects on operating profit for certain items described below.  Adjusted FIFO operating profit is a useful metric to investors and analysts because they present more accurately year-over year comparisons for operating profit because adjusted items are not the result of normal operations.  Items identified in this table should not be considered alternatives to operating profit or any other GAAP measure of performance.  These items should not be reviewed in isolation or considered substitutes for the Company's financial results as reported in accordance with GAAP.  Due to the nature of these items, as further described below, it is important to identify these items and to review them in conjunction with the Company's financial results reported in accordance with GAAP.



















The following table summarizes items that affected the Company's financial results during the periods presented.

























SECOND QUARTER


YEAR-TO-DATE









2019


2018


2019


2018


















Operating profit




$                          559


$                          549


$                       1,460


$                      1,577



LIFO charge




30


12


46


27


















FIFO Operating profit



589


561


1,506


1,604


















Adjustments for pension plan agreements


27


-


86


(13)



Adjustment for depreciation related to held for sale assets


-


-


-


(14)



Adjustment for contingent consideration


2


-


(21)


-



Other





8


5


12


11


















2019 and 2018 Adjustment items


37


5


77


(16)


















Adjusted FIFO operating profit













excluding the adjustment items above


$                          626


$                          566


$                       1,583


$                      1,588


 

 

Table 8. 2018 Sales Reclassification


(in millions)


(unaudited)















Products and services related primarily to Kroger Personal Finance and Media, which were historically accounted for as an offset to OG&A, are now classified as a component of sales, except for certain amounts in Media, which are netted against COGS. These prior-year amounts have been reclassified to conform to current-year presentation, which is consistent with our Restock Kroger initiative and view of the products and services as part of our core business strategy.  This is also more consistent with industry practice.

















The following tables summarize the Company's second quarter and first two quarters of 2018 sales reclassification:



































SECOND QUARTER
AS PREVIOUSLY
STATED


RECLASSIFICATION


RECLASSIFIED
SECOND QUARTER









2018


2018


2018















SALES






$                    27,869


$                          145


$                        28,014















OPERATING EXPENSES










MERCHANDISE COSTS, INCLUDING ADVERTISING,










WAREHOUSING AND TRANSPORTATION,










AND LIFO CHARGE



21,930


46


21,976



OPERATING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE


4,612


99


4,711



RENT





204


-


204



DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION


574


-


574















OPERATING PROFIT




$                          549


$                             -


$                              549



































YEAR-TO-DATE AS
PREVIOUSLY
STATED


RECLASSIFICATION


RECLASSIFIED
YEAR-TO-DATE









2018


2018


2018















SALES






$                    65,399


$                          336


$                        65,735















OPERATING EXPENSES










MERCHANDISE COSTS, INCLUDING ADVERTISING,










WAREHOUSING AND TRANSPORTATION,










AND LIFO CHARGE



51,293


102


51,395



OPERATING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE


10,734


234


10,968



RENT





480


-


480



DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION


1,315


-


1,315















OPERATING PROFIT




$                       1,577


$                             -


$                           1,577















 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kroger-reports-second-quarter-2019-results-300916974.html

SOURCE The Kroger Co.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KROGER
08:31aKROGER : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
PR
09/11KROGER : Invites Customers to Make a Difference with Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Di..
PR
09/07Albertsons Companies joins supermarkets in changing guns policy
RE
09/06ALPHABET, MATCH GROUP, CVS : Stocks That Defined The Week
DJ
09/05KROGER : Smithfield Foods Donates More Than 30,000 Pounds of Protein to Mid-Ohio..
AQ
09/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/05Walgreens, CVS Ask Customers to Stop Carrying Guns -- 2nd Update
DJ
09/05Walgreens, CVS Change Policies Regarding Customers Carrying Guns -- Update
DJ
09/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group