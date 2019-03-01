Kroger : Second Kroger Unit to Stop Accepting Visa Credit Cards--Update

By Patrick Thomas

A second unit of supermarket chain Kroger Co. said Friday that it will stop accepting Visa Inc. credit cards at its 142 supermarkets and 108 gas stations across seven states.

Kroger's Smith's Food & Drug said it would stop accepting Visa credit cards on April 3. It will continue to accept Visa debit cards. Smith's operates stores in Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, Wyoming, Idaho, Montana and Arizona.

The company said the card ban was because of excessive interchange and network fees that Visa and its issuing banks charge retailers, which drive up food prices for its customers. Smith's stores will continue to accept all other forms of payment, including other major credit cards.

The company said in July it would stop accepting Visa credit cards at 21 stores and five gas stations in California because of the card giant's fees. Foods Co supermarkets stopped accepting Visa credit cards on Aug. 14.

A Visa spokeswoman said in an email that the card company provides significant value to merchants, including increased sales, security and fraud protection and quicker checkouts. The company continues to work toward a resolution, she added.

"It is unfair and disappointing that Kroger is putting shoppers in the middle of a business dispute," the spokeswoman said.

So-called swipe fees have been a long-running point of tension between merchants and card companies.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Visa and Mastercard Inc., the two biggest U.S. card networks, were preparing increases to certain existing fees effective this April. Fees that card networks charge financial institutions for processing card payments on behalf of merchants are also due to rise.

