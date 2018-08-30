Log in
Kroger : Second Quarter Conference Call With Investors

08/30/2018 | 09:26pm CEST

CINCINNATI, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) announced today it will host its second quarter 2018 earnings conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, September 13, 2018. Kroger's management team will comment on financial and operational results for the second quarter 2018.

The Kroger Co. Logo (PRNewsFoto/The Kroger Co.) (PRNewsFoto/The Kroger Co.)

The presentation will broadcast online at ir.kroger.com. Click on "Quarterly Results" to access the event. An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available at approximately 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 13, 2018.

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™. We are nearly half a million associates who serve nine million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kroger-second-quarter-conference-call-with-investors-300705054.html

SOURCE The Kroger Co.


© PRNewswire 2018
