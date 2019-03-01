Log in
Kroger Shares Declining Friday as WSJ Reports on Amazon Grocery Plan

0
03/01/2019 | 01:52pm EST
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 1.65% 1667.6 Delayed Quote.9.26%
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION -0.24% 218.14 Delayed Quote.7.38%
KROGER -3.24% 28.273 Delayed Quote.8.36%
WAL-MART STORES -0.83% 98.075 Delayed Quote.5.32%
Latest news on KROGER
01:52pKroger Shares Declining Friday as WSJ Reports on Amazon Grocery Plan
DJ
01:50pKROGER : Second Kroger Unit to Stop Accepting Visa Credit Cards--2nd Update
DJ
11:16aKROGER : Second Kroger Unit to Stop Accepting Visa Credit Cards--Update
DJ
10:39aAnother Kroger unit to stop accepting Visa credit cards due to high fees
RE
09:11aKROGER : Second Kroger Unit to Stop Accepting Visa Credit Cards
DJ
08:14aKROGER : Announces Second Division to Stop Accepting Visa Credit Cards Due to Ex..
PU
02/27M&S food to go online in $2 billion Ocado joint venture
RE
02/27Ahold says on course to meet U.S. online sales growth targets
RE
02/26KROGER : Fourth Quarter Conference Call with Investors
AQ
02/22KROGER : Fourth Quarter Conference Call with Investors
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 122 B
EBIT 2019 2 910 M
Net income 2019 2 905 M
Debt 2019 14 425 M
Yield 2019 1,84%
P/E ratio 2019 7,83
P/E ratio 2020 12,88
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
EV / Sales 2020 0,30x
Capitalization 23 398 M
Chart KROGER
Duration : Period :
Kroger Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KROGER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 30,6 $
Spread / Average Target 4,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
W. Rodney McMullen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Joseph Donnelly Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
J. Michael Schlotman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christopher T. Hjelm Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Bobby S. Shackouls Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KROGER8.36%23 398
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.2.38%38 810
SYSCO CORPORATION7.10%34 684
AHOLD DELHAIZE2.72%30 518
TESCO18.88%29 335
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD-2.55%26 788
