Kroger : Shares Fall as Grocery Chain Stumbles -- 3rd Update

By Heather Haddon

Kroger Co. is struggling to keep up in a more competitive grocery market.

Shares in the largest U.S. supermarket chain were off 10% on Thursday after the company reported lower revenue and profit for its latest quarter. Kroger has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in online operations that are weighing on profitability as the grocer also faces pressure to keep prices low.

"We understand we have our work cut out for us," Chief Executive Rodney McMullen said in an interview.

Kroger and other food sellers are racing to keep up with tough competition from Amazon.com Inc. and Walmart Inc., as well as expanding deep-discount chains such as Aldi.

Some have made strong gains. Target Corp. said Tuesday that digital sales rose 31% during its fourth quarter, while business in stores increased 3%.

Kroger's digital sales rose 58% during its most recent fiscal year, and the company said it is offering delivery or online pickup at 91% of its stores. Mr. McMullen said he would be speaking to investors in coming days about the strengths of the company's strategy.

"We will be working hard for them to understand that the cash flow of the business continues to grow," he said.

Investors retreated from supermarket stocks last week after The Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon plans to launch urban grocery stores that could offer a wider range of consumer products than its Whole Foods stores. The first store could open as soon as the end of this year. Kroger's shares suffered some of the steepest drops.

Some analysts expect Amazon's grocery stores to be more of a threat to other supermarket chains than to Kroger because it has fewer stores in the cities that Amazon is targeting.

"Walmart and Target's heavy investment into new technology are bigger immediate threats to Kroger's core business than Amazon's grocery stores, " said Jake Dollarhide, CEO of Longbow Asset Management, which owns Kroger shares.

Mr. McMullen said Kroger's extensive network of stores, improved digital offerings and the quality of its products are helping it compete with Amazon and other retailers. Kroger operates nearly 2,800 stores in 35 states and Washington, D.C.

Kroger's margins also took a hit during the most recent quarter as it sacrificed profit to keep prices low. Like other retailers, Kroger is paying suppliers more for some food products. Third-party surveys show Walmart prices for a basket of similar goods are now cheaper than those at Cincinnati-based Kroger on average.

Mr. McMullen said the surveys don't capture the promotions and other deals Kroger offers customers to remain competitive.

Kroger's investments in its online operations include taking a stake in U.K. robotics grocer Ocado Group PLC. Ocado is building its first U.S. network of automated warehouses for Kroger. The U.S. supermarket chain said Thursday it had invested $589 million in Ocado and Home Chef, a meal-kit company, in its most recent fiscal year.

Kroger has pledged to generate $400 million in operating profit by next fiscal year, in part by diversifying its sources of revenue. The grocer is pushing into financial services, selling its consumer data to suppliers and selling more ads to target shoppers.

Some of Kroger's competitors are trying to diversify revenue by similar means. Walmart and Target are seeking to compete with Amazon by pitching brands to buy access to consumer-shopping data and to sell ads on their websites.

Kroger said Thursday it was on track to meet the operating-profit goal. Same-store sales rose during the quarter. Executives said early disbursement of food stamps during the federal-government shutdown boosted sales during the period.

The company reported net income of $259 million for its latest quarter, or 32 cents a share, down from $854 million, or 96 cents a share, a year earlier. Adjusted profit of 48 cents a share fell short of expectations by four cents.

Sales for the quarter ended Feb. 2 fell 10% to $28.1 billion, below expectations of $28.4 billion among analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Kroger forecast net earnings, after adjustments, of $2.15 to $2.25 a share for its current fiscal year, compared with $2.11 a share during the most recent fiscal year.

Micah Maidenberg contributed to this article.

