Kroger : Walgreens Expand Cross-Selling Pilot Program

By Colin Kellaher

Kroger and Walgreens Boots Alliance on Monday said they are expanding and widening the scope of a cross-selling pilot program the retailers launched last year.

The companies said they will roll out "Kroger Express" sections in 35 Walgreens stores in the Knoxville, Tenn., area, building on the initial launch of the pilot program in northern Kentucky, near the grocer's Cincinnati headquarters.

In addition, the companies said 17 Kroger stores in the Knoxville area will offer a selection of Walgreens' owned-brand health and beauty products.

Walgreens and Kroger said the Kentucky launch and the Knoxville expansion are part of a "test-and-learn approach" they are taking, adding that customer feedback and insights helped shape the expansion.

