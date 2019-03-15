Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Kroger    KR

KROGER

(KR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 03/15 03:30:45 pm
24.275 USD   -1.92%
03:10pStarKist Reaches Tuna Price-Fixing Settlement With Kroger, Other Retailers
DJ
01:19pStarKist Reaches Tuna Price-Fixing Settlement With Kroger and Other Retailers
DJ
09:14aKROGER : Latest 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

StarKist Reaches Tuna Price-Fixing Settlement With Kroger, Other Retailers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 03:10pm EDT

By Maria Armental

StarKist Co. has reached a settlement to resolve antitrust complaints from a group of retailers including Kroger Co., the latest such resolution following its admission that it conspired with other companies to raise prices on canned tuna.

Financial terms weren't disclosed.

The Pittsburgh-based company, a subsidiary of South Korea's Dongwon Industries, reached similar settlements with Target Corp. and Walmart Inc.

The Walmart settlement was worth $20.5 million, based on a combination of cash and favorable commercial terms, StarKist said at the time.

The latest agreement includes Kroger and 32 other retailers, StarKist said.

"We will continue to conduct our business with the utmost transparency and integrity, and we hope to resolve the remaining lawsuits with our other customers under similarly fair and mutually beneficial terms," StarKist Chief Executive Andrew Choe said in a statement.

A company representative didn't respond to additional questions.

Kroger, the largest U.S. supermarket chain, was part of a group that sued StarKist and other seafood producers, accusing them of conspiring to raise prices of canned tuna in the U.S. The companies sought compensation for the amount they were overcharged over several years.

Adding to the legal challenges, StarKist and other seafood producers are struggling to connect with consumers who are increasingly favoring fresh or frozen fish over canned products.

The big three tuna companies -- StarKist, Bumble Bee Foods LLC and Chicken of the Sea International -- still command a combined 80% of sales, but the overall industry has shrunk significantly.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DONGWON INDUSTRIES CO., LTD End-of-day quote.
KROGER -1.84% 24.2872 Delayed Quote.-10.07%
TARGET CORPORATION 0.24% 76.65 Delayed Quote.16.69%
WAL-MART STORES 0.11% 98.36 Delayed Quote.5.44%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KROGER
03:10pStarKist Reaches Tuna Price-Fixing Settlement With Kroger, Other Retailers
DJ
01:19pStarKist Reaches Tuna Price-Fixing Settlement With Kroger and Other Retailers
DJ
09:14aKROGER : Latest 8-K
PU
09:08aKROGER CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/14Higher store investments to hit Dollar General profit, shares fall 10 pct
RE
03/14KROGER PRECISION MARKETING : Partners with Pinterest on Targeting and Closed Loo..
PR
03/14KROGER : Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
03/14KROGER : and Nuro Launch Autonomous Delivery Service in Houston
PR
03/13KROGER : and Inmar Finalize Strategic Relationship
PR
03/11KROGER : Ohio Kroger Marketplaces welcome pizza outlet
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 123 B
EBIT 2020 2 859 M
Net income 2020 1 785 M
Debt 2020 13 513 M
Yield 2020 2,36%
P/E ratio 2020 10,97
P/E ratio 2021 10,27
EV / Sales 2020 0,27x
EV / Sales 2021 0,26x
Capitalization 19 744 M
Chart KROGER
Duration : Period :
Kroger Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KROGER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 28,3 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
W. Rodney McMullen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Joseph Donnelly Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
J. Michael Schlotman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christopher T. Hjelm Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Bobby S. Shackouls Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KROGER-10.07%19 744
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-4.18%36 348
SYSCO CORPORATION5.52%33 950
AHOLD DELHAIZE2.20%30 226
TESCO20.09%29 610
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD2.75%28 219
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.