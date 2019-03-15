Log in
Kroger    KR

KROGER

(KR)
My previous session
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 03/15 01:58:50 pm
24.355 USD   -1.60%
01:19p StarKist Reaches Tuna Price-Fixing Settlement With Kroger and Other Retailers
DJ
09:14aKROGER : Latest 8-K
PU
03/14Higher store investments to hit Dollar General profit, shares fall 10 pct
RE
Summary 
News Summary

StarKist Reaches Tuna Price-Fixing Settlement With Kroger and Other Retailers

03/15/2019 | 01:19pm EDT

By Maria Armental

StarKist Co. has reached a settlement to resolve antitrust complaints from a group of retailers, including Kroger Co., the latest such resolution following its admission that it conspired with other companies to raise prices on canned tuna.

Financial terms weren't immediately disclosed.

The Pittsburgh-based company, a subsidiary of South Korea's Dongwon Industries, already had reached similar settlements with Target Corp. and Walmart Inc.

"We will continue to conduct our business with the utmost transparency and integrity, and we hope to resolve the remaining lawsuits with our other customers under similarly fair and mutually beneficial terms," StarKist Chief Executive Andrew Choe said in a statement.

A company representative couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DONGWON INDUSTRIES CO., LTD End-of-day quote.
KROGER -1.27% 24.42 Delayed Quote.-10.07%
TARGET CORPORATION 0.10% 76.57 Delayed Quote.16.69%
WAL-MART STORES 0.17% 98.325 Delayed Quote.5.44%
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 123 B
EBIT 2020 2 859 M
Net income 2020 1 785 M
Debt 2020 13 513 M
Yield 2020 2,36%
P/E ratio 2020 10,97
P/E ratio 2021 10,27
EV / Sales 2020 0,27x
EV / Sales 2021 0,26x
Capitalization 19 744 M
Chart KROGER
Duration : Period :
Kroger Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KROGER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 28,3 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
W. Rodney McMullen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Joseph Donnelly Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
J. Michael Schlotman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christopher T. Hjelm Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Bobby S. Shackouls Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KROGER-10.07%19 744
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-4.18%36 348
SYSCO CORPORATION5.52%33 950
AHOLD DELHAIZE2.20%30 226
TESCO20.09%29 610
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD2.75%28 219
