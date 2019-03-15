StarKist Reaches Tuna Price-Fixing Settlement With Kroger and Other Retailers

By Maria Armental



StarKist Co. has reached a settlement to resolve antitrust complaints from a group of retailers, including Kroger Co., the latest such resolution following its admission that it conspired with other companies to raise prices on canned tuna.

Financial terms weren't immediately disclosed.

The Pittsburgh-based company, a subsidiary of South Korea's Dongwon Industries, already had reached similar settlements with Target Corp. and Walmart Inc.

"We will continue to conduct our business with the utmost transparency and integrity, and we hope to resolve the remaining lawsuits with our other customers under similarly fair and mutually beneficial terms," StarKist Chief Executive Andrew Choe said in a statement.

A company representative couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com