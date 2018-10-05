Log in
News Summary

KROMI Logistik AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

10/05/2018 | 02:10pm CEST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.10.2018 / 14:06
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Ulrich
Last name(s): Bellgardt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
KROMI Logistik AG

b) LEI
529900L3GACMYY4MMX62 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0KFUJ5

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
10.90 EUR 32700.00 EUR
10.90 EUR 21800.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
10.90 EUR 54500.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-10-04; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


05.10.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: KROMI Logistik AG
Tarpenring 11
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.kromi.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

45243  05.10.2018 


© EQS 2018
