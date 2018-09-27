KROMI Logistik AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
0
09/27/2018 | 12:25pm CEST
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: KROMI Logistik AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
KROMI Logistik AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
27.09.2018 / 12:23
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
KROMI Logistik AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :
Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: September 28, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: September 28, 2018
German: http://ir.kromi.de/websites/kromi/German/5000/berichte.html
English: http://ir.kromi.de/websites/kromi/English/5000/reports.html
27.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de