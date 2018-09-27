Log in
KROMI Logistik AG

KROMI LOGISTIK AG (K1R)
KROMI Logistik AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

09/27/2018 | 12:25pm CEST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: KROMI Logistik AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
KROMI Logistik AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

27.09.2018 / 12:23
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KROMI Logistik AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: September 28, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: September 28, 2018 German: http://ir.kromi.de/websites/kromi/German/5000/berichte.html English: http://ir.kromi.de/websites/kromi/English/5000/reports.html


27.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: KROMI Logistik AG
Tarpenring 11
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.kromi.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

728061  27.09.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=728061&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
