KROMI LOGISTIK AG

(K1R)
KROMI Logistik AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

09/23/2019 | 08:15am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: KROMI Logistik AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
KROMI Logistik AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

23.09.2019 / 14:09
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KROMI Logistik AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: October 02, 2019 German: http://ir.kromi.de/websites/kromi/German/3250/berichte.html

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: October 02, 2019 German: http://ir.kromi.de/websites/kromi/German/3250/berichte.html


23.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: KROMI Logistik AG
Tarpenring 11
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.kromi.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

878115  23.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=878115&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
