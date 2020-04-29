Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Krones AG    KRN   DE0006335003

KRONES AG

(KRN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/29 05:10:47 am
55.625 EUR   +0.77%
04:43aKRONES AG : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04:18aKRONES : Corporate news release – Quarterly statement Q1 2020
PU
04:18aKRONES : Präsentation Conference Call Quarterly statement Q1 2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

KRONES AG : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 04:43am EDT

Baader Bank is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is still set at EUR 64.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on KRONES AG
04:43aKRONES AG : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04:18aKRONES : Corporate news release – Quarterly statement Q1 2020
PU
04:18aKRONES : Präsentation Conference Call Quarterly statement Q1 2020
PU
01:53aKRONES : Corporate news release – Krones improves profitability in first q..
PU
01:50aKRONES AG : Krones improves profitability in first quarter of 2020 despite sligh..
EQ
04/23KRONES AG : Buy rating from Baader Bank
MD
04/23KRONES AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and..
EQ
04/20KRONES AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04/09KRONES AG : Deutsche Bank gives a Neutral rating
MD
04/08KRONES AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 3 562 M
EBIT 2020 59,6 M
Net income 2020 36,9 M
Finance 2020 18,5 M
Yield 2020 0,97%
P/E ratio 2020 47,5x
P/E ratio 2021 15,9x
EV / Sales2020 0,48x
EV / Sales2021 0,42x
Capitalization 1 744 M
Chart KRONES AG
Duration : Period :
Krones AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KRONES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 56,90  €
Last Close Price 55,20  €
Spread / Highest target 41,3%
Spread / Average Target 3,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christoph Klenk Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Volker Kronseder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Gerlach Member-Supervisory Board & Head-Operations
Norbert Broger Chief Financial Officer
Werner Schrödl Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KRONES AG-18.22%1 890
NORDSON CORPORATION-0.66%9 254
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-1.44%5 058
VALMET OYJ-5.01%3 288
MAREL HF.1.30%3 200
I.M.A. INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE S.P.A.3.04%3 086
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group