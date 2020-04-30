Log in
KRONES AG    KRN   DE0006335003

KRONES AG

(KRN)
04/30 07:01:14 am
56.15 EUR   -5.79%
06:36aKRONES AG : Sell rating from Kepler Chevreux
MD
02:28aKRONES AG : HSBC gives a Neutral rating
MD
04/29KRONES AG : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
KRONES AG : Sell rating from Kepler Chevreux

04/30/2020 | 06:36am EDT

Kepler Chevreux reiterate its Sell rating. The target price continues to be set at EUR 40.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 3 487 M
EBIT 2020 50,5 M
Net income 2020 33,2 M
Finance 2020 34,3 M
Yield 2020 0,99%
P/E ratio 2020 56,1x
P/E ratio 2021 18,2x
EV / Sales2020 0,53x
EV / Sales2021 0,45x
Capitalization 1 883 M
Chart KRONES AG
Duration : Period :
Krones AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KRONES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 55,57  €
Last Close Price 59,60  €
Spread / Highest target 27,5%
Spread / Average Target -6,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christoph Klenk Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Volker Kronseder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Gerlach Member-Supervisory Board & Head-Operations
Norbert Broger Chief Financial Officer
Werner Schrödl Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KRONES AG-11.70%2 044
NORDSON CORPORATION-1.77%9 552
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.2.38%5 179
VALMET OYJ-0.70%3 442
MAREL HF.1.30%3 186
I.M.A. INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE S.P.A.-0.94%2 971
