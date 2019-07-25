DGAP-News: Krones AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Krones AG: Interim report 2019



25.07.2019 / 07:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Corporate News Release

25 July 2019

High costs and unfavourable product mix impact profitability at Krones in first half of 2019

- Revenue, at EUR1,889.3 million, is 5.5% higher than in the previous year. Adjusted for acquisitions and currency effects, the growth figure is 1.8%. Order intake is up 1.2% to EUR2,038.6 million.

- High costs and unfavourable product mix impact profitability. EBT is down 57.5% to EUR47.9 million. The EBT margin went down from 6.3% to 2.5%.

- The Executive Board forecasts an EBT margin of approximately 3% for 2019 and is working on further structural changes for a sustained improvement in earnings..

- Krones is maintaining its mid-term targets.

The difficult economic conditions and uncertainties such as the unresolved trade conflict between China and the USA increasingly affected Krones' business in the first half of 2019. After strong growth in the first quarter (by 10.3%), revenue from April to June increased by 0.7% year-on-year. In total, the company's revenue from January to June 2019 improved by 5.5%, from EUR1,790.8 million in the previous year to EUR1,889.3 million. Adjusted for acquisitions and currency effects, growth was 1.8%.

The slowdown in the economy and the uncertain economic outlook are also affecting investment confidence among Krones' customers. The company experienced weak demand in parts of its portfolio between April and June 2019. However, Krones was largely able to compensate for this due to its broad product range. Order intake from January to June 2019 increased by 1.2%, from EUR2,014.8 million to EUR2,038.6 million. Adjusted for acquisition effects, the contract value of orders increased by 0.4% in the first six months of 2019.

High costs and unfavourable product mix impact profitability

Earnings before taxes (EBT) decreased year-on-year in the first half of 2019, from EUR112.7 million to EUR47.9 million. The EBT margin dropped from 6.3% to 2.5%. Krones' profitability was impacted by high material and labour costs. The product mix also had an adverse effect on earnings. In the second quarter of 2019 in particular, revenue was lower than expected on



products with a large proportion of own value added, such as machines and lines in plastics technology. That led to capacity underutilisation in this area. Another major reason for the lower earnings is that revenue in parts of the high-margin after-sales business was above 2018 but below budget in the first half of 2019. Krones generated consolidated net income of EUR33.3 million from January to June 2019 (previous year: EUR76.9 million). This corresponds to earnings per share of EUR1.06 (previous year: EUR2.45).

Krones has improved the ratio of average working capital to sales over the past four quarters. The ratio decreased from 28.8% in the previous year to 26.0%. Free cash flow went down to -EUR259.4 million (previous year: -EUR56.2 million). Krones having a negative free cash flow in the first half year is a seasonal effect and is nothing out of the ordinary for the company's business.

Krones expects better earnings in second half year

The Executive Board has taken further action to offset the negative impacts on earnings. This includes among others a recruitment freeze and measures to reduce material costs. We are progressing well with the expansion of our global footprint. The new plant in Hungary, for example, is fully on schedule and on budget. Krones will start producing there in the course of this year and will generate positive earnings contributions from the Hungarian plant from 2020 as planned.

Krones expects, in line with previous year, that especially in Q4 the production capacity utilisation will increase as well as the high-margin life-cycle services (LCS) business. Therefore Krones expects better earnings in the second half of 2019 than in the first six months.

In total, the company expects growth of 3% in 2019. The EBT margin is expected to be around 3%. For its third performance target, working capital to revenue, Krones expects a figure of 26%.

Krones working on structural measures and adheres to mid-term targets

The strategic measures launched to date, such as the price rises and expansion of our global footprint so far, are not enough for the earnings targets to be attained on a long term basis. The Executive Board is therefore currently working on further structural changes for a sustained increase in profitability. These changes focus on reducing complexity, rapid response to market needs and shaping an even more customer-centric business organisation.

Krones is maintaining its mid-term targets. Depending on the overall economic situation and developments in the company's markets, the Executive Board expects average annual revenue growth of 3% to 5% excluding acquisition effects, an EBT margin of 6% to 8% and working capital at 22% to 24% of revenue.

Krones has published the complete Interim Report for the first half of 2019 online at https://www.krones.com/en/company/investors.php



Contact:

Olaf Scholz

Head of Investor Relations, Krones AG

Tel.: +49 9401 70-1169

E-mail: olaf.scholz@krones.com

Key figures for H1 2019 1 Jan - 30 Jun 2019 1 Jan - 30 Jun 2018 Change Revenue EUR?million 1,889.3 1,790.8 +?5.5% Order intake EUR?million 2,038.6 2,014.8 +?1.2% Orders on hand at 30 June EUR?million 1,410.4 1,464.1 -?3.7% EBITDA EUR?million 116.9 157.3 -?25.7% EBITDA margin % 6.2 8.8 -?2.6 PP* EBIT EUR?million 47.5 109.7 -?56.7% EBT EUR?million 47.9 112.7 -?57.5% EBT margin % 2.5 6.3 -?3.8 PP* Consolidated net income EUR?million 33.3 76.9 -?56.7% Earnings per share EUR 1.06 2.45 - Capital expenditure for PP&E and

intangible assets EUR?million 91.4 58.5 +?EUR32.9 million Free cash flow EUR?million -?259.4 -?56.2 -?EUR203.2 million Net cash and cash equivalents at 30 June** EUR?million -108.7 49.7 -?EUR?158.4 million Working capital to revenue*** % 26.0 28.8 -?2.8 PP* ROCE % 5.5 15.5 -?10.0 PP* Employees at 30 June Worldwide 17,128 15,568 +?1,560 Germany 10,764 10,376 +?388 Outside Germany 6,364 5,192 +?1,172

Key figures for Q2 2019 1 Apr - 30 Jun 2019 1 Apr - 30 Jun 2018 Change Revenue EUR?million 905.8 899.1 +?0.7% Order intake EUR?million 997.0 1,022.4 -?2.5% EBITDA EUR?million 30.9 78.4 -?60.6% EBITDA margin % 3.4 8.7 -?5.3 PP* EBIT EUR?million -4.3 54.2 - EBT EUR?million -3.6 56.5 - EBT margin % -0.4 6.3 -?6.7 PP* Consolidated net income EUR?million -3.0 38.2 - Earnings per share EUR -0.09 1.22 -

* PP = percentage points?** Cash and cash equivalents less debt?*** Average of last 4 quarters