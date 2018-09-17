Krones AG: Krones strengthens Process Technology with acquisition in China

DGAP-News: Krones AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

Corporate news release

Krones strengthens Process Technology with acquisition in China

Krones, the world's leading manufacturer of filling and packaging technology, has acquired the business operations and assets of Shanghai Xiantong Equipment Installation effective 1 September 2018. The Chinese company has been a partner and supplier to Krones in the field of process technology for many years. Krones Taicang has partnered successfully with Xiantong on the production, installation, and commissioning of process technology equipment for the past 20 years in order to best serve the local market

The acquisition represents another important step within Krones' strategy of expanding its global footprint. Krones now owns a production site for brewing equipment and other process technology solutions in China. The team of around 170 people covers the entire value chain from engineering to manufacturing to installation and commissioning. The acquisition of Xiantong's operations will support Krones' efforts to best meet growing local and international demand for customised process technology solutions.

The company, which will operate under the name Krones Processing (Shanghai) Co. Ltd., will deliver turnkey process technology solutions, especially for breweries, around the globe. The company will remain headquartered in Fengxian District, in southern Shanghai.

Contact:

Olaf Scholz

Head of Investor Relations, Krones AG

Phone: +49 9401 70-1169

E-mail: olaf.scholz@krones.com