KRONES AG    KRN   DE0006335003

KRONES AG (KRN)
Krones AG: Krones strengthens Process Technology with acquisition in China

09/17/2018 | 03:10pm CEST

DGAP-News: Krones AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Krones AG: Krones strengthens Process Technology with acquisition in China

17.09.2018 / 15:03
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate news release

Krones strengthens Process Technology with acquisition in China

Krones, the world's leading manufacturer of filling and packaging technology, has acquired the business operations and assets of Shanghai Xiantong Equipment Installation effective 1 September 2018. The Chinese company has been a partner and supplier to Krones in the field of process technology for many years. Krones Taicang has partnered successfully with Xiantong on the production, installation, and commissioning of process technology equipment for the past 20 years in order to best serve the local market

The acquisition represents another important step within Krones' strategy of expanding its global footprint. Krones now owns a production site for brewing equipment and other process technology solutions in China. The team of around 170 people covers the entire value chain from engineering to manufacturing to installation and commissioning. The acquisition of Xiantong's operations will support Krones' efforts to best meet growing local and international demand for customised process technology solutions.

The company, which will operate under the name Krones Processing (Shanghai) Co. Ltd., will deliver turnkey process technology solutions, especially for breweries, around the globe. The company will remain headquartered in Fengxian District, in southern Shanghai.

Contact:
Olaf Scholz
Head of Investor Relations, Krones AG
Phone: +49 9401 70-1169
E-mail: olaf.scholz@krones.com


17.09.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Krones AG
Böhmerwaldstraße 5
93073 Neutraubling
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)9401 701169
Fax: +49 (0)9401 709 1 1169
E-mail: investor-relations@krones.com
Internet: www.krones.com
ISIN: DE0006335003
WKN: 633500
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

724343  17.09.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=724343&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
