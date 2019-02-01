Log in
KRONES AG (KRN)
Krones AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

02/01/2019


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.02.2019 / 09:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Petra
Last name(s): Schadeberg-Herrmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Krones AG

b) LEI
529900NY2GSZWWUBW049 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006335003

b) Nature of the transaction
Acceptance of an inheritance amounting to 284,471 shares in Krones AG as part of a community of heirs which includes persons who are not subject to the notification obligations pursuant to Article 19 of the MAR.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0 EUR 0 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0 EUR 0 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-01-31; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


01.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Krones AG
Böhmerwaldstraße 5
93073 Neutraubling
Germany
Internet: www.krones.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

48645  01.02.2019 


© EQS 2019
