KRONES AG    KRN   DE0006335003

KRONES AG

(KRN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Krones AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

0
08/16/2019 | 02:10am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.08.2019 / 08:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Sylvia
Last name(s): Ricker

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Ricker
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Krones AG

b) LEI
529900NY2GSZWWUBW049 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006335003

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
48.74 EUR 8675.72 EUR
48.72 EUR 12764.64 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
48.728 EUR 21440.36 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-08-14; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


16.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Krones AG
Böhmerwaldstraße 5
93073 Neutraubling
Germany
Internet: www.krones.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

53271  16.08.2019 


© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 3 965 M
EBIT 2019 113 M
Net income 2019 82,8 M
Finance 2019 90,0 M
Yield 2019 2,83%
P/E ratio 2019 18,0x
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,36x
EV / Sales2020 0,33x
Capitalization 1 516 M
Chart KRONES AG
Duration : Period :
Krones AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KRONES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 59,10  €
Last Close Price 47,98  €
Spread / Highest target 54,2%
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Volker Kronseder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Klenk Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Gerlach Member-Supervisory Board & Head-Operations
Michael Andersen Chief Financial Officer
Werner Schrödl Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KRONES AG-28.89%1 684
NORDSON CORPORATION11.81%7 667
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO LTD--.--%4 210
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC-14.57%3 627
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%3 622
JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES CORP40.12%3 186
