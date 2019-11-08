Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Krones AG    KRN   DE0006335003

KRONES AG

(KRN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Krones AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 03:15am EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.11.2019 / 09:09
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: VMAX Familienstiftung

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Volker
Last name(s): Kronseder
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Krones AG

b) LEI
529900NY2GSZWWUBW049 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006335003

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
59.6798 EUR 1790394.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
59.6798 EUR 1790394.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-11-06; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


08.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Krones AG
Böhmerwaldstraße 5
93073 Neutraubling
Germany
Internet: www.krones.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

54783  08.11.2019 


© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KRONES AG
03:15aKRONES AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10/30KRONES : Corporate news release – Revenue growth of 7.3% in first three qu..
PU
10/30KRONES AG : Revenue growth of 7.3% in first three quarters of 2019 - structural ..
EQ
10/28KRONES AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and..
EQ
10/01KRONES : and Stadler are turbo-starting a strong closed-cycle economy
PU
09/30KRONES : at the 2019 BrauBeviale
PU
09/26KRONES : Corporate news release – Norbert Broger to be new CFO of Krones
PU
09/25KRONES : Norbert Broger to be new CFO of Krones
EQ
09/20KRONES : New building completed for the Krones Academy
PU
09/19KRONES AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 3 998 M
EBIT 2019 110 M
Net income 2019 84,3 M
Finance 2019 94,3 M
Yield 2019 2,07%
P/E ratio 2019 22,5x
P/E ratio 2020 18,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,45x
EV / Sales2020 0,44x
Capitalization 1 889 M
Chart KRONES AG
Duration : Period :
Krones AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KRONES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 60,30  €
Last Close Price 59,80  €
Spread / Highest target 37,1%
Spread / Average Target 0,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christoph Klenk Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Volker Kronseder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Gerlach Member-Supervisory Board & Head-Operations
Werner Schrödl Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Norman Kronseder Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KRONES AG-11.41%2 092
NORDSON CORPORATION36.20%9 346
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%4 336
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.-0.78%4 216
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED26.18%3 900
VALMET18.11%3 495
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group