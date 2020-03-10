|
Krones AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
03/10/2020 | 08:05am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
10.03.2020 / 12:53
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|First name:
|Norbert
|Last name(s):
|Broger
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0006335003
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|50.50 EUR
|25250.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|50.50 EUR
|25250.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Krones AG
|Böhmerwaldstraße 5
|93073 Neutraubling
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.krones.com
|Sales 2020
|4 011 M
|EBIT 2020
|163 M
|Net income 2020
|118 M
|Finance 2020
|129 M
|Yield 2020
|2,48%
|P/E ratio 2020
|13,2x
|P/E ratio 2021
|10,2x
|EV / Sales2020
|0,37x
|EV / Sales2021
|-
|Capitalization
|1 608 M
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends KRONES AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|-
|Number of Analysts
|Average target price
70,60 €
|Last Close Price
50,90 €
|Spread / Highest target
65,0%
|Spread / Average Target
38,7%
|Spread / Lowest Target
8,06%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|KRONES AG
|-24.59%
|1 838