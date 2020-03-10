Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Krones AG    KRN   DE0006335003

KRONES AG

(KRN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Krones AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 08:05am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.03.2020 / 12:53
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Norbert
Last name(s): Broger

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Krones AG

b) LEI
529900NY2GSZWWUBW049 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006335003

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
50.50 EUR 25250.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
50.50 EUR 25250.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-03-09; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


10.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Krones AG
Böhmerwaldstraße 5
93073 Neutraubling
Germany
Internet: www.krones.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

57589  10.03.2020 


© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on KRONES AG
08:05aKRONES AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03/03KRONES AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
02/28KRONES AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
02/25KRONES AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
02/20KRONES : Präsentation Conference Call Financial Year 2019
PU
02/20KRONES : Corporate news release – Krones achieves full-year growth target ..
PU
02/20KRONES AG : Krones achieves full-year growth target for 2019
EQ
2019KRONES AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
2019KRONES AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2019KRONES : specifies structural measures
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 4 011 M
EBIT 2020 163 M
Net income 2020 118 M
Finance 2020 129 M
Yield 2020 2,48%
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
EV / Sales2020 0,37x
EV / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 1 608 M
Chart KRONES AG
Duration : Period :
Krones AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KRONES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price 70,60  €
Last Close Price 50,90  €
Spread / Highest target 65,0%
Spread / Average Target 38,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christoph Klenk Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Volker Kronseder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Gerlach Member-Supervisory Board & Head-Operations
Norbert Broger Chief Financial Officer
Werner Schrödl Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KRONES AG-24.59%1 838
NORDSON CORPORATION-19.01%7 631
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.2.26%6 184
VALMET OYJ-6.69%3 093
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.11%3 093
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-3.63%3 056
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group