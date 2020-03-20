Log in
Krones AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/20/2020 | 02:25am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.03.2020 / 07:22
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Ricker

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Krones AG

b) LEI
529900NY2GSZWWUBW049 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006335003

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
42.58 EUR 34064.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
42.58 EUR 34064 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-03-19; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Quotrix
MIC: XQTX


20.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Krones AG
Böhmerwaldstraße 5
93073 Neutraubling
Germany
Internet: www.krones.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

58239  20.03.2020 


© EQS 2020
