Krones AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
04/20/2020 | 07:20am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
20.04.2020 / 13:16
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|Schawei GmbH
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|First name:
|Petra
|Last name(s):
|Schadeberg-Herrmann
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0006335003
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|51.0926 EUR
|510926.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|51.0926 EUR
|510926.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Krones AG
|Böhmerwaldstraße 5
|93073 Neutraubling
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.krones.com
|Sales 2020
|3 589 M
|EBIT 2020
|65,9 M
|Net income 2020
|43,8 M
|Finance 2020
|40,4 M
|Yield 2020
|1,00%
|P/E ratio 2020
|38,5x
|P/E ratio 2021
|12,9x
|EV / Sales2020
|0,46x
|EV / Sales2021
|0,38x
|Capitalization
|1 685 M
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends KRONES AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|10
|Average target price
58,70 €
|Last Close Price
53,35 €
|Spread / Highest target
53,7%
|Spread / Average Target
10,0%
|Spread / Lowest Target
-28,8%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|KRONES AG
|-20.96%
|1 834