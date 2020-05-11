Log in
KRONES AG    KRN   DE0006335003

KRONES AG

(KRN)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Krones AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/11/2020 | 07:50am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.05.2020 / 13:47
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Schawei GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Petra
Last name(s): Schadeberg-Herrmann
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Krones AG

b) LEI
529900NY2GSZWWUBW049 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006335003

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
54.3778 EUR 440568.94 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
54.3778 EUR 440568.94 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-05-07; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


11.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Krones AG
Böhmerwaldstraße 5
93073 Neutraubling
Germany
Internet: www.krones.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

59601  11.05.2020 


© EQS 2020
