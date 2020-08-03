|
Krones AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
08/03/2020 | 09:05am EDT
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
03.08.2020 / 15:03
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|Schawei GmbH
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Petra
|Last name(s):
|Schadeberg-Herrmann
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0006335003
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|50.998147 EUR
|1983827.93 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|50.998147 EUR
|1983827.93 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
03.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Krones AG
|
|Böhmerwaldstraße 5
|
|93073 Neutraubling
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.krones.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
61695 03.08.2020
© EQS 2020
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
3 266 M
3 831 M
3 831 M
|Net income 2020
|
30,2 M
35,4 M
35,4 M
|Net cash 2020
|
33,1 M
38,8 M
38,8 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|57,2x
|Yield 2020
|1,13%
|
|Capitalization
|
1 627 M
1 925 M
1 909 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|0,49x
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,41x
|Nbr of Employees
|17 191
|Free-Float
|42,7%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends KRONES AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|10
|Average target price
|
54,07 €
|Last Close Price
|
51,50 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
24,3%
|Spread / Average Target
|
4,99%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-12,6%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|KRONES AG
|-23.70%
|1 925