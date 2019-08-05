Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Krones AG    KRN   DE0006335003

KRONES AG

(KRN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Krones AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 04:20am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Krones AG
Krones AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05.08.2019 / 10:16
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Krones AG
Street: Böhmerwaldstraße 5
Postal code: 93073
City: Neutraubling
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900NY2GSZWWUBW049

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Tweedy, Browne Company LLC
City of registered office, country: Stamford, Connecticut, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
N/A

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
30 Jul 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.12 % 0 % 3.12 % 31,593,072
Previous notification 2.88 % N/A % N/A % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006335003 0 985,983 0 % 3.12 %
Total 985,983 3.12 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
02 Aug 2019


05.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Krones AG
Böhmerwaldstraße 5
93073 Neutraubling
Germany
Internet: www.krones.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

851707  05.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=851707&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KRONES AG
04:20aKRONES AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
08/01KRONES AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/25KRONES : Corporate news release – High costs and unfavourable product mix ..
PU
07/25KRONES AG : Interim report 2019
EQ
07/24KRONES AG : CFO Michael Andersen leaves Krones AG
EQ
07/18KRONES AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports acc..
EQ
07/11KRONES : adjusts its earnings outlook for 2019
PU
07/11KRONES : Ad-hoc disclosure – Krones adjusts its earnings outlook for 2019
PU
07/10KRONES AG : Krones adjusts its earnings outlook for 2019
EQ
07/03KRONES : Incorporation of Syskron's Intralogistics Division into System Logistic..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 3 981 M
EBIT 2019 135 M
Net income 2019 96,9 M
Finance 2019 107 M
Yield 2019 2,91%
P/E ratio 2019 16,6x
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,38x
EV / Sales2020 0,34x
Capitalization 1 607 M
Chart KRONES AG
Duration : Period :
Krones AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KRONES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 62,10  €
Last Close Price 50,75  €
Spread / Highest target 47,8%
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Volker Kronseder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Klenk Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Gerlach Member-Supervisory Board & Head-Operations
Michael Andersen Chief Financial Officer
Werner Schrödl Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KRONES AG-24.67%1 784
NORDSON CORPORATION13.46%7 779
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO LTD--.--%4 490
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%3 819
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC-11.49%3 758
JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES CORP49.49%3 399
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group