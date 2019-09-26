Krones : Corporate news release – Norbert Broger to be new CFO of Krones

At the Supervisory Board meeting of 25 September 2019, Norbert Broger was appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Krones AG with effect from 1 January 2020.

Norbert Broger has 30 years of professional experience in the international environment of the automotive and beverage industry, in plant and machine engineering and in large-volume production, during which he has held various leadership positions in Germany and internationally.

His career began with positions at FAG Kugelfischer/the Schaeffler Group.

He has already served at Krones in the past as head of controlling, risk management and strategic business development from 2006 to 2012.

Since 2013, Norbert Broger has been member of the Executive Board of Schuler AG, Göppingen, where he will leave at the end of the year.