KROPZ PLC    KRPZ   GB00BZ1HLP69

KROPZ PLC

(KRPZ)
02/12 03:00:00 am
10.5 GBp   --.--%
10:29aKROPZ : Elandsfontein Update
Kropz : Elandsfontein Update

02/12/2020 | 10:29am EST
Kropz PLC - KRPZ
Elandsfontein Update
Released 15:23 12-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 8124C
Kropz PLC
12 February 2020

12 February 2020

Kropz Plc
('Kropz' or the 'Company')

Elandsfontein Update

Kropz plc (AIM: KRPZ), an emerging African phosphate explorer and developer, advises that, further to the announcement on 6 February 2020, the appeal hearing against Elandsfontein's valid integrated water use licence ('WUL') was heard by the Water Tribunal ('Tribunal') from 6 to 8 February 2020.

At the close of sitting the Tribunal requested the continuation of hearing, which is scheduled to resume on 16 March 2020.

Pending the Tribunal's decision, there is no legal impediment to the continuation of the water use activities authorised in the integrated WUL.

For further information visitwww.kropz.comor contact:

Kropz Plc

Ian Harebottle (CEO)

+44 (0) 1892 516 232

Grant Thornton UK LLP

Nominated Adviser

Richard Tonthat

Samantha Harrison

Niall McDonald

+44 (0) 20 7383 5100

Hannam & Partners

Joint Broker

Andrew Chubb

Ernest Bell

+44 (0)20 7907 8500

Mirabaud Securities Ltd

Joint Broker

Rory Scott

Edward Haig-Thomas

+44 (0)20 3167 7220

+44 (0)20 3167 7222

Tavistock

Financial PR & IR (UK)

Emily Moss

Jos Simson

Oliver Lamb

+44 (0) 207 920 3150

kropz@tavistock.co.uk

Russell & Associates

PR (South Africa)

James Duncan

+27 (0)11 880 3924

james@rasc.co.za

About Kropz Plc

Kropz is an emerging African explorer and developerof plant nutrient feed minerals with phosphate projects in South Africa and the Republic of Congo ('RoC'), and an exploration asset in Ghana. The vision of the Group is to become a leading independent phosphate rock producer and to develop into an integrated, mine-to-market plant nutrient company focusing on sub-Saharan Africa.

Kropz's Elandsfontein Phosphate Project is a near-term producing asset in South Africa's Western Cape Province, close to export infrastructure and primed to take advantage of a recovery in phosphate prices.

The Company's medium-term development asset is the Hinda Phosphate Project in the RoC.

The Company has also secured a prospecting right in Ghana, to undertake further exploration work on the Aflao Project, the potential extension of the well-known, high grade and historically exploited Hahotoe-Kpogame-Kpeme deposit in Togo.

-ENDS-


Elandsfontein Update - RNS

Kropz plc published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
