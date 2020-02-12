Kropz : Elandsfontein Update

12 February 2020

Kropz Plc

('Kropz' or the 'Company')

Elandsfontein Update

Kropz plc (AIM: KRPZ), an emerging African phosphate explorer and developer, advises that, further to the announcement on 6 February 2020, the appeal hearing against Elandsfontein's valid integrated water use licence ('WUL') was heard by the Water Tribunal ('Tribunal') from 6 to 8 February 2020.

At the close of sitting the Tribunal requested the continuation of hearing, which is scheduled to resume on 16 March 2020.

Pending the Tribunal's decision, there is no legal impediment to the continuation of the water use activities authorised in the integrated WUL.

For further information visit www.kropz.com

Kropz Plc Ian Harebottle (CEO) +44 (0) 1892 516 232 Grant Thornton UK LLP Nominated Adviser Richard Tonthat Samantha Harrison Niall McDonald +44 (0) 20 7383 5100 Hannam & Partners Joint Broker Andrew Chubb Ernest Bell +44 (0)20 7907 8500 Mirabaud Securities Ltd Joint Broker Rory Scott Edward Haig-Thomas +44 (0)20 3167 7220 +44 (0)20 3167 7222 Tavistock Financial PR & IR (UK) Emily Moss Jos Simson Oliver Lamb +44 (0) 207 920 3150 kropz@tavistock.co.uk Russell & Associates PR (South Africa) James Duncan +27 (0)11 880 3924 james@rasc.co.za

About Kropz Plc

Kropz is an emerging African explorer and developerof plant nutrient feed minerals with phosphate projects in South Africa and the Republic of Congo ('RoC'), and an exploration asset in Ghana. The vision of the Group is to become a leading independent phosphate rock producer and to develop into an integrated, mine-to-market plant nutrient company focusing on sub-Saharan Africa.

Kropz's Elandsfontein Phosphate Project is a near-term producing asset in South Africa's Western Cape Province, close to export infrastructure and primed to take advantage of a recovery in phosphate prices.

The Company's medium-term development asset is the Hinda Phosphate Project in the RoC.

The Company has also secured a prospecting right in Ghana, to undertake further exploration work on the Aflao Project, the potential extension of the well-known, high grade and historically exploited Hahotoe-Kpogame-Kpeme deposit in Togo.

