Kroton Educacional : BDM - 03.28.2019

KROTON EDUCACIONAL S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 02.800.026/0001-40

Company Registry (NIRE): 31.300.025.187

Publicly Held Corporation

MINUTES OF THE 154TH BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING HELD ON MARCH

28, 2019

1.Date, Time and Place: On March 28, 2019, at 6 p.m., at the registered office of

Kroton Educacional S.A. ("Company"), located at Rua Santa Madalena Sofia, 25, 4º andar, sala 01, Vila Paris, CEP 30.380-650, in the city of Belo Horizonte, state of Minas Gerais.

2.Call Notice and Attendance: Call notice previously sent to the directors of the Company, in accordance with article 16, paragraph 1, of the Bylaws. Elisabeth Laffranchi, one of the directors was absent, with justification. The other directors participated in the Board of Directors meeting either in person or via conference call.

3.Presiding Board: Chairman: Evando José Neiva; Secretary: Leonardo Augusto Leão Lara.

4.Resolutions:After examining, discussing and reviewing the matters on the agenda, the directors unanimously and without reservations:

(i)authorized the drawing up of the minutes of this Board of Directors Meeting in summary form;

(ii)approved, pursuant to article 6 of the Bylaws, increasing the capital stock of the Company on this date, within the authorized capital, in the amount of five hundred and eighty-six million reais (R$586,000,000.00), by capitalizing (i) a portion of the balance of the investment reserve, in the amount of four hundred million reais (R$400,000,000.00) and (ii) the totality of the balance of the reserve for capital budget in the amount of one hundred and eighty-six million (R$186,000,000.00), without issuing new shares and without changing the number of shares, for adjusting, considering the allocation of net income in the 2018 financial statements, the balance in the reserves to the reserve limits envisaged in article 199 of Federal Law 6,404 and the Bylaws of the Company.