Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Kroton Educacional    KROT3   BRKROTACNOR9

KROTON EDUCACIONAL

(KROT3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 04/01
10.35 BRL   -2.36%
05:47pKROTON EDUCACIONAL : Corporate Presentation - March 2019
PU
05:47pKROTON EDUCACIONAL : Apresentação Institucional - Março 2019*
PU
03/29KROTON EDUCACIONAL : Notice to Shareholders - Dividend Payment
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kroton Educacional : Corporate Presentation - March 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 05:47pm EDT

Corporate

Presentation

March 2019

Disclaimer

The following material is a presentation of general information on Kroton Educacional S.A. ("Kroton"). The information herein is summarized and does not purport to be complete, and should not be construed by potential investors as a recommendation. This presentation is strictly confidential and may not be disclosed to any other persons. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, adequacy or scope of the information presented herein, which should not be used as the basis for any investment decisions.

This presentation contains forward-looking statements and information pursuant to Clause 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Clause 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Said forward-looking statements are merely forecasts and do not represent guarantees of future performance. Investors are cautioned that said forward-looking statements and information are and will be, as applicable, subject to risks, uncertainties and factors related to the business operations and environments of Kroton and its subsidiaries, and the actual results of said companies may differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by said forward-looking statements and information.

Although Kroton believes that the expectations and assumptions contained in said forward-looking statements and information are reasonable and based on the data currently available to its management, it cannot guarantee future results or events. Kroton does not undertake any liability for updating any forward-looking statements or information.

This presentation does not constitute any offer, invitation or request to subscribe to or purchase any securities. This

presentation and its contents do not constitute the basis of any contract or commitment.

2

WHAT HAPPENED IN 2017 AND 2018?

2017 and 2018: Challenging Years

1Reduction in the FIES Student Base

2Increase in Competition in Distance Learning

3Critical Macroeconomic Scenario

39%

-14 p.p.

25%

-12 p.p.

13%

-5 p.p.

8%

Dez 17R

Dez 18E

Dez 19E

Dez 20E

+139%

8.986

3.755

2016

Hoje

PIB

DESEMPREGO

1,3%

12,7%

11,6%

1,1%

2017

2018E

2017

2018E

4

HEADWINDS

2017 and 2018: Challenging Years

1Reduction in the FIES Student Base

39%

-14 p.p.

25%

-12 p.p.

13%

-5 p.p.

8%

Dez 17R

Dez 18E

Dez 19E

Dez 20E

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kroton Educacional SA published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 21:46:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KROTON EDUCACIONAL
05:47pKROTON EDUCACIONAL : Corporate Presentation - March 2019
PU
05:47pKROTON EDUCACIONAL : Apresentação Institucional - Março 2019*
PU
03/29KROTON EDUCACIONAL : Notice to Shareholders - Dividend Payment
PU
03/28KROTON EDUCACIONAL : Notice to Shareholders - Capital increase
PU
03/28KROTON EDUCACIONAL : Bdm - 03.28.2019
PU
03/26KROTON EDUCACIONAL SA : annual earnings release
2018KROTON EDUCACIONAL : Notice to the Market - Declaration of Disposal of Material ..
PU
2018KROTON EDUCACIONAL : Notice to Shareholders - Dividends/Interest on Equity
PU
2018KROTON EDUCACIONAL : Day 2018 - Undergraduate Management
PU
2018KROTON EDUCACIONAL : Day 2018 - K-12
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 7 002 M
EBIT 2019 1 747 M
Net income 2019 1 527 M
Debt 2019 2 041 M
Yield 2019 5,45%
P/E ratio 2019 10,50
P/E ratio 2020 10,19
EV / Sales 2019 2,78x
EV / Sales 2020 3,21x
Capitalization 17 429 M
Chart KROTON EDUCACIONAL
Duration : Period :
Kroton Educacional Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KROTON EDUCACIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 14,4  BRL
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rodrigo Calvo Galindo Chief Executive Officer
Evando José Neiva Chairman
Jamil Saud Marques Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Henrique Safini dos Reis Chief Technology & Digital Transformation Officer
Luís Otávio Saliba Furtado Chief Technology & Digital Transformation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KROTON EDUCACIONAL19.50%4 579
TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)35.23%20 468
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC19.20%5 524
LAUREATE EDUCATION INC-1.77%3 358
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LTD--.--%3 085
STRATEGIC EDUCATION INC15.75%2 880
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About