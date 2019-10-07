Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Kroton Educacional    KROT3   BRKROTACNOR9

KROTON EDUCACIONAL

(KROT3)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 10/04
11.1 BRL   +1.74%
02:42pKROTON EDUCACIONAL : Day 2019 - Platos
PU
02:42pKROTON EDUCACIONAL : Day 2019 -
PU
02:17pKROTON EDUCACIONAL : Day 2019 - New Age Opening
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kroton Educacional : Day 2019 -

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 02:42pm EDT

B 2 C P O S T S E C O N D A R Y E D . R O B E R T O V A L É R I O

DISCLAIMER

The following material is a presentation of general information regarding the Company. The information herein is summarized and does not purport to be complete, and should not be construed by potential investors as a recommendation. This presentation is strictly confidential and may not be disclosed to any other persons. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, adequacy or scope of the information presented herein, which should not be used as the basis for any investment decisions.

This presentation contains forward-looking statements and information pursuant to Clause 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Clause 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Said forward-looking statements are merely forecasts and do not represent guarantees of future performance. Investors are cautioned that said forward-looking statements and information are and will be, as applicable, subject to risks, uncertainties and factors related to the business operations and environments of the Company and its subsidiaries, and the actual results of said

companies may differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by said forward-looking statements and information.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions contained in said forward-looking statements and information are reasonable and based on the data currently available to its management, it cannot guarantee future results or events. The Company does not undertake any liability for updating any forward-looking statements or information.

This presentation does not constitute any offer, invitation or request to subscribe to or purchase any securities. This presentation and its contents do not constitute the basis of any contract or commitment.

ONCE AGAIN, WE NOTICE MAJOR DRIVERS THAT WILL BE KEY TO CREATING VALUE

I U NI

U N O P A R

A NH A NG U E R A

A C Q U I S I T I O N

A C Q U I S I T I O N

A C Q U I S I T I O N

DIGITAL

TRANSFORMATION

S O MO S

NE W B2 B BU S I NE S S

MO DE LS

A C Q U I S I T I O N

2010

2011

2014

2018/2019

F OC U S ON

EF F I C I EN C Y

A N D QU A L I T Y

DIGITALIZATION OF EDUCATION

S C A L E A S A

F OC U S ON

K 1 2 EDU C A T I ON

V A L U E

A N D B 2 B M A R K E T S

DR I V ER

DOES KROTON STILL HAVE ROOM FOR GROWTH?

5bn

KROTON IS TODAY

THE LARGEST PLAYER

IN POSTSECONDARY

EDUCATION IN BRAZIL, WITH

TOTAL NET REVENUE OF R$5

BILLION

*UNDERGRADUATE

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kroton Educacional SA published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 18:41:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KROTON EDUCACIONAL
02:42pKROTON EDUCACIONAL : Day 2019 - Platos
PU
02:42pKROTON EDUCACIONAL : Day 2019 -
PU
02:17pKROTON EDUCACIONAL : Day 2019 - New Age Opening
PU
09/13KROTON EDUCACIONAL : Minutes BDM 09.13.2019*
PU
09/11KROTON EDUCACIONAL : 2019 Reference Form*
PU
09/04KROTON EDUCACIONAL : 2Q19 Financial Statements*
PU
08/21KROTON EDUCACIONAL : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/16KROTON EDUCACIONAL : Notice to the Market - Declaration of Alienation of Materia..
PU
08/14KROTON EDUCACIONAL : 2Q19 Earnings Release Presentation
PU
08/14KROTON EDUCACIONAL : Bdm 08.14.2019
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 7 354 M
EBIT 2019 1 873 M
Net income 2019 1 199 M
Debt 2019 8 693 M
Yield 2019 2,32%
P/E ratio 2019 16,1x
P/E ratio 2020 14,9x
EV / Sales2019 3,65x
EV / Sales2020 3,42x
Capitalization 18 133 M
Chart KROTON EDUCACIONAL
Duration : Period :
Kroton Educacional Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KROTON EDUCACIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 13,00  BRL
Last Close Price 11,10  BRL
Spread / Highest target 44,1%
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rodrigo Calvo Galindo Chief Executive Officer
Evando José Neiva Chairman
Jamil Saud Marques Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Henrique Safini dos Reis Chief Technology & Digital Transformation Officer
Luís Otávio Saliba Furtado Chief Technology & Digital Transformation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KROTON EDUCACIONAL25.14%4 383
TAL EDUCATION GROUP41.30%20 261
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.4.61%4 702
LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.6.89%3 973
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LTD--.--%2 968
STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC.17.89%2 916
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group