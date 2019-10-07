Log in
End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 10/07
10.8 BRL   -2.70%
Kroton Educacional : ESM - Call Notice

10/07/2019 | 05:32pm EDT

KROTON EDUCACIONAL S.A.

CNPJ No. 02.800.026/0001-40

NIRE 31.300.025.187

Open Capital Company

NOTICE OF MEETING

EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

The shareholders of Kroton Educacional S.A. ("Company") are hereby called to meet in an Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held on November 18, 2019, at 3:00 PM, at the Company's headquarters, located in the city of Belo Horizonte, State of Minas Gerais, at Rua Santa Madalena Sofia, 25, 4th floor, room 1, Vila Paris, CEP 30.380-650 ("Shareholders' Meeting"), to resolve on the following Agenda:

  1. Change the Company's name to Cogna Educação S.A., with the consequent change of its Bylaws;
  2. Reform the Company's Bylaws, in order to (a)adapt its provisions relating to the
    Company's management and Audit Committee and the arbitral clause to the new rules of the Novo Mercado listing regulation of B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão currently in force, as amended on January 2, 2018; (b)specify in the corporate purpose the possibility to render services through platforms; (c)exclude the need to, in case both the Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson of the Board of Directors are absent from the Shareholders' Meeting, have the Chairperson of the Shareholders' Meeting being chosen by resolution of the shareholders; (d)allow the Board of Directors to determine thresholds for prior approval of certain matters and include the approval of the Investments Plan within its attributions; (e)authorize the Board of Directors to delegate to the advisory committees the attribution to resolve on certain matters, as well as to create the Founders' Council, an advisory body to the Board of Directors; (f)change the maximum number of Officers of the Company; (g)update and ratify the amount of share capital and number of shares issued by the Company, as resolved in the meetings of the Board of Directors held on 07.31.2017, 08.31.2017, 09.26.2017, 10.31.2017, 11.30.2017, 12.28.2017, 01.31.2018, 03.16.2018, 04.27.2018 and 03.28.2019; (h)eliminate "fax" within the options for remote voting by the members of the Board; (i)exclude the transitory provisions and the references to them;
  3. Determine the number of members to compose the Board of Directors; and
  4. Elect the members of the Board of Directors.

1

Clarifications:

To participate in the Shareholders' Meeting, the shareholder shall present to the Company, before or on the date of the Shareholders' Meeting: (i)certificate issued by the depository financial institution of its book-entry shares or in custody, in the form of Article 126 of Law No. 6,404/76; and (ii)power of attorney, in compliance with law and the Company's Bylaws, in case of representation of the shareholder. The shareholder or his/her legal representatives shall attend the Shareholders' Meeting with documents evidencing his/her identity. For purposes of organizing the Shareholders' Meeting, we recommend submitting to the Company simple copies of the documents indicated in this item at least 72 (seventy-two) hours in advance to the time of the meeting.

The shareholder that wants may choose to exercise its voting right through the remote voting system, under the terms of CVM Instruction No. 481/2009 ("ICVM 481"), by sending the corresponding proxy voting card through its respective custody agents or directly to the Company, in accordance with the orientations contained in item 12.2 of the Company's Reference Form and in the Proxy Voting Card.

Copies of the documents relating the matters of the Shareholders' Meeting agenda, including those required by CVM Instruction No. 481/09, are available to the shareholders at the Company's headquarters, as well as in its Investor Relations website (www.kroton.com.br/ri or ri.cogna.com.br) and on the websites of the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (www.cvm.gov.br) and B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (www.b3.com.br).

The Company further informs that the minimum percentage of participation in the share capital required to request the adoption of the cumulative voting mechanism for electing the members of the Board of Directors is 5% (five percent) of the Company's share capital, and that this option may only be exercised by the shareholders up to 48 (forty-eight) hours prior to the Shareholders' Meeting.

Belo Horizonte, October 7, 2019.

Evando José Neiva

Chairman of the Board of Directors

2

Disclaimer

Kroton Educacional SA published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 21:31:02 UTC
