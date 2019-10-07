Kroton Educacional : ESM - Call Notice

The shareholders of Kroton Educacional S.A. ("Company") are hereby called to meet in an Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held on November 18, 2019, at 3:00 PM, at the Company's headquarters, located in the city of Belo Horizonte, State of Minas Gerais, at Rua Santa Madalena Sofia, 25, 4th floor, room 1, Vila Paris, CEP 30.380-650 ("Shareholders' Meeting"), to resolve on the following Agenda:

Clarifications:

To participate in the Shareholders' Meeting, the shareholder shall present to the Company, before or on the date of the Shareholders' Meeting: (i)certificate issued by the depository financial institution of its book-entry shares or in custody, in the form of Article 126 of Law No. 6,404/76; and (ii)power of attorney, in compliance with law and the Company's Bylaws, in case of representation of the shareholder. The shareholder or his/her legal representatives shall attend the Shareholders' Meeting with documents evidencing his/her identity. For purposes of organizing the Shareholders' Meeting, we recommend submitting to the Company simple copies of the documents indicated in this item at least 72 (seventy-two) hours in advance to the time of the meeting.

The shareholder that wants may choose to exercise its voting right through the remote voting system, under the terms of CVM Instruction No. 481/2009 ("ICVM 481"), by sending the corresponding proxy voting card through its respective custody agents or directly to the Company, in accordance with the orientations contained in item 12.2 of the Company's Reference Form and in the Proxy Voting Card.

Copies of the documents relating the matters of the Shareholders' Meeting agenda, including those required by CVM Instruction No. 481/09, are available to the shareholders at the Company's headquarters, as well as in its Investor Relations website (www.kroton.com.br/ri or ri.cogna.com.br) and on the websites of the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (www.cvm.gov.br) and B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (www.b3.com.br).

The Company further informs that the minimum percentage of participation in the share capital required to request the adoption of the cumulative voting mechanism for electing the members of the Board of Directors is 5% (five percent) of the Company's share capital, and that this option may only be exercised by the shareholders up to 48 (forty-eight) hours prior to the Shareholders' Meeting.

Belo Horizonte, October 7, 2019.

Evando José Neiva

Chairman of the Board of Directors

2