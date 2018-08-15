Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Kroton Educacional    KROT3   BRKROTACNOR9

KROTON EDUCACIONAL (KROT3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Kroton Educacional : Fato Relevante - 1ª Emissão de Debêntures da Saber

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 05:46pm EDT

KROTON EDUCACIONAL S.A.

SABER SERVIÇOS EDUCACIONAIS S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF)

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF)

02.800.026/0001-40

03.818.379/0001-30

Company Registry (NIRE) 31.300.025.187

Company Registry (NIRE) 31.300.121.445

Publicly Held Corporation

Publicly Held Corporation

MATERIAL FACT

KROTON EDUCACIONAL S.A. (B3: KROT3; OTCOX: KROTY) ("Kroton") and SABER SERVIÇOS EDUCACIONAIS S.A., a company indirectly controlled by Kroton ("Saber"), following the recent communications related to the acquisition of the corporate control of Somos Educação S.A. ("Somos"), inform its shareholders, investors and the market in general that, in the context of the acquisition of Somos, Saber performed its first (1st) issuance of 550,000 (five hundred and fifty thousand) simple, non-convertible into shares, unsecured debentures ("Issuance" and "Debentures", respectively), in the total amount of R$5,500,000,000.00 (five billion and five hundred million Reais).

Saber issued (i) 112,966 (one hundred and twelve, nine hundred and sixty six) Debentures of the first (1st) series ("First Series Debentures"), in the total amount of R$1,129,660,000.00 (one billion, one hundred and twenty nine million, six hundred and sixty thousand Reais); (ii) 426,434 (four hundred and twenty six thousand, four hundred and thirty four) Debentures of the second (2nd) series ("Second Series Debentures"), in the total amount of R$4,264,340,000.00 (four billion, two hundred and sixty four million, three hundred and forty thousand Reais); and (iii) 10,600 (ten thousand, six hundred) Debentures of the third (3rd) series ("Third Series Debentures"), in the total amount of R$106,000,000.00 (one hundred and six million Reais).

The First Series Debentures and the Second Series Debentures were entirely subscribed and paid up on this date and the subscription and pay-up of the entirety of the Third Series Debentures is scheduled to occur on August 16, 2018.

The Debentures will be publicly offered, with restricted placement efforts, pursuant to CVM Instruction No. 476, dated as of January 16, 2009, as amended. The Debentures are guaranteed by security guarantee, in the form of a suretyship, granted by Kroton.

The First Series Debentures are due to August 15, 2021 ("First Series Due Date") and the amortization of its par value shall performed in one single payment, on the First Series Due Date. The par value of the First Series Debentures will not be subject to monetary adjustment. On this par value, shall bear interests corresponding to 100% (one hundred per cent) of the DI Rate, with the addition of a spread of 0.75% (seventy five hundreds per cent) a year, which will be paidsemiannually always on the fifteenth (15th) day of the months of August and February of each year, with the last payment occurring on the First Series Due Date.

The Second Series Debentures are due to August 15, 2023 ("Second Series Due Date") and the amortization of its par value shall be paid in two (2) installments, the first one on August 15, 2022 and the last one, on the Second Series Due Date. The par value of the Second Series Debentures, or balance of the par value of the Second Series Debentures, as applicable, will not be subject to monetary adjustment. On this par value, shall bear interests corresponding to 100% (one hundred per cent) of the DI Rate, with the addition of a spread of 1.00% (one per cent) a year, which will be paid semiannually always on the fifteenth (15th) day of the months of August and February of each year, with the last payment occurring on the Second Series Due Date.

The Third Series Debentures are due to August 15, 2025 ("Third Series Due Date") and the amortization of the Updated Par Value of the Third Series Debentures (as defined below) shall be paid in two (2) installments, the first one on August 15, 2024 and the last one, on the Third Series Due Date. The Third Series Debentures will have its par value or balance of its par value, as applicable, monetarily adjusted according to the National Ample Consumer Price Index calculated and released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics - IBGE (IPCA), and the product of this adjustment will be automatically incorporated to the par value or balance of the par value of the Third Series Debentures, as applicable ("Updated Par Value of the Third Series Debentures"). On the balance of the Updated Par Value of the Third Series Debentures, shall bear prefixed interests corresponding to 6.7234% (six integers, seven thousand, two hundred and thirty four thousandths percent) a year, which will be paid semiannually always on the fifteenth (15th) day of the months of August and February of each year, with the last payment occurring on the Third Series Due Date.

The net proceeds arising from the Issuance will be allocated in the following order of priority: (i) financing of the acquisition, by Saber, of the shares representing the corporate control of Somos, which is subject to certain prior conditions, such as the approval of the Brazilian Antitrust Agency - CADE; (ii) financing of the tender offering for the acquisition of shares (OPA) issued by Somos, to be carried out by Saber, in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations; and (iii) the reinforcement of the working capital of Saber, in case there is an outstanding balance.

Further information regarding the Issuance and the Debentures may be obtained by consulting the minutes of the extraordinary general shareholders meeting of Saber held on June 28, 2018, the minutes of the meeting of the Board of Directors of Kroton held on June 28, 2018 and/or the indenture of the Debentures and its first amendment, executed on June 28, 2018 and its amendments.

The documents mentioned above are available on the website of CVM(www.cvm.gov.br) and on the investor relations website of Kroton (www.kroton.com.br/ir).

Carlos Alberto Bolina Lazar

Investor Relations Officer of

Kroton Educacional S.A. and Saber Serviços Educacionais S.A.

Disclaimer

Kroton Educacional SA published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 21:45:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KROTON EDUCACIONAL
06:01pKROTON EDUCACIONAL : Notice to the Market - Declaration of Disposal of Material ..
PU
05:46pKROTON EDUCACIONAL : Fato Relevante - 1ª Emissão de Debêntures da Saber
PU
09:06aKROTON EDUCACIONAL : S.A. ADR to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/14KROTON EDUCACIONAL : Material Fact - Increase in the share capital of Saber and ..
PU
08/02KROTON EDUCACIONAL : Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting Absentee Ballot
PU
07/31KROTON EDUCACIONAL : Comunicado ao Mercado - Declaração de Aquisição de Particip..
PU
06/19KROTON EDUCACIONAL : Notice to the Market - Partnership with Cubo Itaú
PU
05/18KROTON EDUCACIONAL : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/11KROTON EDUCACIONAL : 1st quarter results
CO
05/11KROTON EDUCACIONAL : Slide show Q1 results
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04/24Kroton Educacional (KROTY) Acquisition Of The Control Of Somos Educacao (Tran.. 
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 5 561 M
EBIT 2018 1 837 M
Net income 2018 1 952 M
Finance 2018 2 026 M
Yield 2018 5,50%
P/E ratio 2018 8,97
P/E ratio 2019 9,23
EV / Sales 2018 2,77x
EV / Sales 2019 2,59x
Capitalization 17 450 M
Chart KROTON EDUCACIONAL
Duration : Period :
Kroton Educacional Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KROTON EDUCACIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 16,3  BRL
Spread / Average Target 50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rodrigo Calvo Galindo Chief Executive Officer
Evando José Neiva Chairman
Jamil Saud Marques Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Henrique Safini dos Reis Chief Technology & Digital Transformation Officer
Walfrido Silvino dos Mares Guia Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KROTON EDUCACIONAL-41.08%4 518
TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)12.49%19 157
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC30.81%5 544
LAUREATE EDUCATION INC19.25%3 602
BENESSE HOLDINGS INC-8.34%3 412
ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC32.58%3 297
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.