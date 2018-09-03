Kroton Educacional : Final Synthetic Map ESM 09/03/2018

FINAL SYNTHETIC MAP
ESM 09/03/2018
Belo Horizonte, September 3, 2018, Kroton Educacional S.A. (B3: KROT3; OTCQX: KROTY)
- "Kroton" or "Company", in compliance with Instruction 481/2009 issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM), as amended, announces to its shareholders and investors and the general market the final synthetic map of votes, considering votes received through Distance Voting Ballots and votes cast in person during the meeting.
Deliberation
Number
Deliberation
|
Vote
Number of
Shares
% of Total Shares ex-Treasury
1
Do you wish to approve the Restricted Stock Option Plan of the Company, as per the model attached to the
Management Proposal?
Yes
724,296,373
44.5%
No
506,923,157
31.2%
Abstain
574,032
0.0%
For more information, please contact the Investor Relations department:
Carlos Lazar, Pedro Gomes or Ana Troster
Tel: + 55 (11) 3133.7309, + 55 (11) 3133.7311 or + 55 (11) 3133.7314 E-mail:dri@kroton.com.br
Disclaimer
