KROTON EDUCACIONAL
Kroton Educacional : Final Synthetic Map ESM 09/03/2018

09/03/2018 | 08:12pm CEST

FINAL SYNTHETIC MAP

ESM 09/03/2018

Belo Horizonte, September 3, 2018, Kroton Educacional S.A. (B3: KROT3; OTCQX: KROTY)

- "Kroton" or "Company", in compliance with Instruction 481/2009 issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM), as amended, announces to its shareholders and investors and the general market the final synthetic map of votes, considering votes received through Distance Voting Ballots and votes cast in person during the meeting.

Deliberation

Number

Deliberation

Vote

Number of

Shares

% of Total Shares ex-Treasury

1

Do you wish to approve the Restricted Stock Option Plan of the Company, as per the model attached to the

Management Proposal?

Yes

724,296,373

44.5%

No

506,923,157

31.2%

Abstain

574,032

0.0%

For more information, please contact the Investor Relations department:

Carlos Lazar, Pedro Gomes or Ana Troster

Tel: + 55 (11) 3133.7309, + 55 (11) 3133.7311 or + 55 (11) 3133.7314 E-mail:dri@kroton.com.br

1

Disclaimer

Kroton Educacional SA published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 18:11:02 UTC
