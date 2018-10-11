Log in
KROTON EDUCACIONAL (KROT3)
Kroton Educacional : Material Fact - Consummation of the Acquisition of the Shareholding Control of SOMOS Educação S.A.

10/11/2018 | 11:38pm CEST

KROTON EDUCACIONAL S.A.

SABER SERVIÇOS EDUCACIONAIS S.A.

SOMOS EDUCAÇÃO S.A.

CNPJ/MF No. 02.800.026/0001-40

CNPJ/MF No. 03.818.379/0001-30

CNPJ/MF n.º 02.541.982/0001-54

NIRE 31.300.025.187

NIRE 31.300.121.445

NIRE 35.300.175.832

Publicly-held Company

Publicly-held Company

Publicly-held Company

MATERIAL FACT

CONSUMMATION OF THE ACQUISITION OF THE SHAREHOLDING CONTROL OF

SOMOS EDUCAÇÃO S.A.

KROTON EDUCACIONAL S.A. (B3: KROT3; OTCQX: KROTY) ("KROTON"), SABER SERVIÇOS EDUCACIONAIS S.A. ("SABER") and SOMOS EDUCAÇÃO S.A. (B3: SEDU3) ("SOMOS"), further to the recent communications related to the acquisition of the shareholding control of SOMOS by SABER ("Transaction"), inform its shareholders, investors, creditors and the market in general that, on the date hereof, the Transaction, which has as sellers certain investment funds managed by Tarpon Gestora de Recursos S.A. ("Sellers"), was consummated.

Therefore, on this date, SABER has acquired from the Sellers 192,275,458 ordinary shares issued by SOMOS, which correspond to approximately 73.35% of the total and voting capital of SOMOS, at the price of R$ 23.75 per share, amounting to R$ 4,116,542,127.50 ("Price"). Due to adjustments agreed between the parties, the amount of R$ 7,701,906.62 was reduced from the upfront payment of the Price ("Adjustment Amount") and allocated to the retained amount of the Price, being subsequently deduced definitively from the retained amount of the Price, so that the amount of R$ 4,108,840,220.88 was paid upfront and the amount of R$450,000,000.00 was deposited in the escrow accounts in the name of the Sellers on the date hereof.

As part of the closing of the Transaction, Mr. Eduardo Silveira Mufarej, Kristian Schneider Huber and Mohammed Ahmed Al-Hardan resign from its respective positions as members of the Board of Directors of SOMOS and Mrs. Fernando Shayer, Thiago Conde Tourinho, Claudio Lensing, Guilherme Figueiredo Maia Luz and Daniel Cordeiro Amaral resign from its respective positions as members of the Board of Officers of SOMOS. As a subsequent act, as a result of the resignations mentioned above, Mr. Walfrido Silvino dos Mares Guia Neto was elected as president of the Board of Directors, Nicolau Ferreira Chacur was elected as vice-president of the Board of Directors, Luiz Antônio de Moraes Carvalho was elected as a member of the Board of Directors, Mario Ghio Junior was elected as the Chief Executive Officer, Carlos Alberto Bolina

1

Lazar was elected as the Investor Relations Officer, and Roberto Afonso Valério Neto was elected as an Officer with no specific designation.

As informed in the Relevant Fact disclosed on October 5, 2018, within 30 days as of the date hereof,

SABER will submit a request to the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários or CVM) and to B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3") for the registration of a mandatory public tender offer to purchase all outstanding shares issued by SOMOS, along with a public tender offer for the cancellation of its registry as a publicly-held company and its delisting of the Novo Mercado segment of B3.

SABER continues to analyze the possibility of certain corporate reorganizations involving the assets acquired from SOMOS, seeking to optimize its corporate and operational structure. Information is this regard, as well as information regarding the public tender offer, will be timely disclosed.

São Paulo, October 11, 2018.

Carlos Alberto Bolina Lazar

Investor Relations Officer of

Kroton Educacional S.A., Saber Serviços Educacionais S.A. and Somos Educação S.A.

Disclaimer

Kroton Educacional SA published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 21:37:04 UTC
