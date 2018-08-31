Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Kroton Educacional    KROT3   BRKROTACNOR9

KROTON EDUCACIONAL (KROT3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Kroton Educacional : Material Fact - Opinion of General Superintendence

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 10:57pm CEST

MATERIAL FACT

KROTON EDUCACIONAL S.A.

SABER SERVIÇOS EDUCACIONAIS S.A.

SOMOS EDUCAÇÃO S.A.

CNPJ/MF No. 02.800.026/0001-40

CNPJ/MF No. 03.818.379/0001-30

CNPJ/MF n.º 02.541.982/0001-54

NIRE 31.300.025.187

NIRE 31.300.121.445

NIRE 35.300.175.832

Publicly-held Company

Publicly-held Company

Publicly-held Company

KROTON EDUCACIONAL S.A. (B3: KROT3; OTCQX: KROTY) ("KROTON"), SABER SERVIÇOS

EDUCACIONAIS S.A. ("SABER") and SOMOS EDUCAÇÃO S.A. (B3: SEDU3) ("SOMOS"), further to the recent communications related to the acquisition of the shareholding control of SOMOS by SABER ("Transaction"), hereby inform that, on this date, the opinion of General Superintendence for the unrestricted approval of the

Transaction was made available at the website of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense ("CADE"). The decision of approval of the Transaction shall be published in the Official Gazette in the next days. The proceeding is still subject to a possible request for review, by CADE's Tribunal, which can be made within 15 days as from such publication, pursuant to the applicable law. In the event such request is not made by CADE's Tribunal within such 15-day period, the Transaction will be considered formally approved by CADE.

As previously informed, the closing of the Transaction is subject to its final approval by CADE, as well as to other conditions precedent set forth in the Share Purchase Agreement and Other Covenants executed on April 23, 2018, as disclosed by KROTON and SOMOS in the Material Fact of that same date.

The shareholders and the market in general will be kept informed of any relevant developments to the facts hereby disclosed.

August 31, 2018.

Carlos Alberto Bolina Lazar

Daniel Cordeiro Amaral

Investor Relations Officer of

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer of

Kroton Educacional S.A. and Saber Serviços

Somos Educação S.A.

Educacionais S.A.

SP - 23297322v3

Disclaimer

Kroton Educacional SA published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 20:56:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KROTON EDUCACIONAL
10:57pKROTON EDUCACIONAL : Material Fact - Opinion of General Superintendence
PU
12:12aKROTON EDUCACIONAL : Synthetic Map AESM 2018
PU
08/21KROTON EDUCACIONAL : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/16KROTON EDUCACIONAL : Notice to the Market - Declaration of Disposal of Material ..
PU
08/15KROTON EDUCACIONAL : Fato Relevante - 1ª Emissão de Debêntures da Saber
PU
08/15KROTON EDUCACIONAL : S.A. ADR to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/14KROTON EDUCACIONAL : Material Fact - Increase in the share capital of Saber and ..
PU
08/14KROTON EDUCACIONAL : Slide show half-year results
CO
08/14KROTON EDUCACIONAL : Half-year results
CO
08/02KROTON EDUCACIONAL : Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting Absentee Ballot
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/16Kroton Educacional SA ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
04/24Kroton Educacional (KROTY) Acquisition Of The Control Of Somos Educacao (Tran.. 
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 5 561 M
EBIT 2018 1 837 M
Net income 2018 1 984 M
Finance 2018 1 880 M
Yield 2018 5,88%
P/E ratio 2018 8,26
P/E ratio 2019 8,62
EV / Sales 2018 2,82x
EV / Sales 2019 2,69x
Capitalization 17 577 M
Chart KROTON EDUCACIONAL
Duration : Period :
Kroton Educacional Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KROTON EDUCACIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 16,1  BRL
Spread / Average Target 58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rodrigo Calvo Galindo Chief Executive Officer
Evando José Neiva Chairman
Jamil Saud Marques Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Henrique Safini dos Reis Chief Technology & Digital Transformation Officer
Walfrido Silvino dos Mares Guia Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KROTON EDUCACIONAL-43.18%4 303
TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)-0.20%17 007
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC32.30%5 793
LAUREATE EDUCATION INC16.89%3 584
BENESSE HOLDINGS INC-13.08%3 271
ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC13.67%2 859
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.