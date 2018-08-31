Kroton Educacional : Material Fact - Opinion of General Superintendence

MATERIAL FACT

KROTON EDUCACIONAL S.A. SABER SERVIÇOS EDUCACIONAIS S.A. SOMOS EDUCAÇÃO S.A. CNPJ/MF No. 02.800.026/0001-40 CNPJ/MF No. 03.818.379/0001-30 CNPJ/MF n.º 02.541.982/0001-54 NIRE 31.300.025.187 NIRE 31.300.121.445 NIRE 35.300.175.832 Publicly-held Company Publicly-held Company Publicly-held Company

KROTON EDUCACIONAL S.A. (B3: KROT3; OTCQX: KROTY) ("KROTON"), SABER SERVIÇOS

EDUCACIONAIS S.A. ("SABER") and SOMOS EDUCAÇÃO S.A. (B3: SEDU3) ("SOMOS"), further to the recent communications related to the acquisition of the shareholding control of SOMOS by SABER ("Transaction"), hereby inform that, on this date, the opinion of General Superintendence for the unrestricted approval of the

Transaction was made available at the website of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense ("CADE"). The decision of approval of the Transaction shall be published in the Official Gazette in the next days. The proceeding is still subject to a possible request for review, by CADE's Tribunal, which can be made within 15 days as from such publication, pursuant to the applicable law. In the event such request is not made by CADE's Tribunal within such 15-day period, the Transaction will be considered formally approved by CADE.

As previously informed, the closing of the Transaction is subject to its final approval by CADE, as well as to other conditions precedent set forth in the Share Purchase Agreement and Other Covenants executed on April 23, 2018, as disclosed by KROTON and SOMOS in the Material Fact of that same date.

The shareholders and the market in general will be kept informed of any relevant developments to the facts hereby disclosed.

August 31, 2018.

Carlos Alberto Bolina Lazar Daniel Cordeiro Amaral Investor Relations Officer of Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer of Kroton Educacional S.A. and Saber Serviços Somos Educação S.A. Educacionais S.A.

