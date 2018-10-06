Log in
KROTON EDUCACIONAL (KROT3)

KROTON EDUCACIONAL (KROT3)
Kroton Educacional : Material Fact – Pending Documents for the Closing of the Operation with SOMOS

10/06/2018 | 12:28am CEST

MATERIAL FACT

KROTON EDUCACIONAL S.A.

SABER SERVIÇOS EDUCACIONAIS S.A.

SOMOS EDUCAÇÃO S.A.

CNPJ/MF No. 02.800.026/0001-40

CNPJ/MF No. 03.818.379/0001-30

CNPJ/MF n.º 02.541.982/0001-54

NIRE 31.300.025.187

NIRE 31.300.121.445

NIRE 35.300.175.832

Publicly-held Company

Publicly-held Company

Publicly-held Company

KROTON EDUCACIONAL S.A. (B3: KROT3; OTCQX: KROTY) ("KROTON"), SABER SERVIÇOS EDUCACIONAIS S.A. ("SABER") and SOMOS EDUCAÇÃO S.A. (B3: SEDU3) ("SOMOS"), further to the recent communications related to the acquisition of the shareholding control of SOMOS by SABER ("Transaction"), entered into by means of the Share Purchase and Sale Agreement and Other Covenants, executed on April 23, 2018 ("Agreement"), hereby inform that:

1. The closing of the Transaction remains subject to certain conditions precedent set forth in the Agreement and buyer and sellers expect that the closing will occur on October 2018. Therefore, in preparation for the closing of the Transaction, the Board of Directors of SOMOS approved, in October 4, 2018, the call for Shareholders' General Meetings of SOMOS, which effectiveness of the resolutions or installation, as the case may be, will be conditional upon the closing of the Transaction. Detailed information about these Shareholders' General Meetings is indicated in the respective Call Notices and Management Proposals, as published on this date pursuant to the Law and applicable rules.

2. In addition, within 30 days from the closing of the Transaction, SABER will submit a request to the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários or CVM) for the registration of a public tender offer to purchase all shares issued by SOMOS due to its change of control, along with a public tender offer for the cancellation of its registry as a publicly-held company and its delisting of the Novo Mercado segment of B3. The terms and conditions of the aforementioned tender offer will be timely disclosed.

The shareholders and the market in general will be kept informed of any relevant developments to the facts hereby disclosed.

São Paulo, October 5, 2018.

Daniel Cordeiro Amaral

Investor Relations Officer of

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer of

Kroton Educacional S.A. and Saber Serviços

Somos Educação S.A.

Educacionais S.A.

Carlos Alberto Bolina Lazar

Disclaimer

Kroton Educacional SA published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 22:27:00 UTC
