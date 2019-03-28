Log in
KROTON EDUCACIONAL

(KROT3)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 03/28
10.91 BRL   +5.31%
Kroton Educacional : Notice to Shareholders - Capital increase

03/28/2019 | 10:46pm EDT

KROTON EDUCACIONAL S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 02.800.026/0001-40

Company Registry (NIRE): 31.300.025.187

Publicly Held Corporation

NOTICE OF CAPITAL INCREASE DELIBERATED

BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

(under Appendix 30-XXXII of ICVM 480/2009)

1. Amount of the increase and new capital stock:

Amount of the capital increase: five hundred and eighty-six million reais (R$586,000,000.00)

Amount of the new capital stock: five billion, eleven million, six hundred seventy- seven thousand, three hundred fifty-eight reais and ninety centavos (R$5,011,677,358.90)

2.Inform whether the capital increase will be through: (i) conversion of debentures or other debt instruments to shares; (ii) exercise of subscription rights or warrants; (iii) capitalization of profits or reserves; or (iv) subscription to new shares:

The capital stock was increased through capitalization of (i) a portion of the balance of the investment reserve, in the amount of four hundred million reais (R$400,000,000.00) and (ii) the totality of the balance of the reserve for capital budget in the amount of one hundred and eighty-six million (R$186,000,000.00).

3. Reasons for the increase and its legal and economic consequences:

The increase was approved to adjust the balance of reserves to the reserve limits provided for in Article 199 of Federal Law 6,404/76 and in the Company's Bylaws considering the allocation of net income established in the financial statements.

The Company's capital stock will be increased from four billion, four hundred twenty-five million, six hundred seventy-seven thousand, three hundred fifty-eight reais and ninety centavos (R$4,425,677,358.90) to five billion, eleven million, six hundred seventy-seven thousand, three hundred fifty-eight reais and ninety centavos (R$5,011,677,358.90), without the issue of shares and without any change to the number of shares, in accordance with Article 169, Paragraph 1 of Federal Law 6,404/76.

4. Opinion of the Fiscal Council, if applicable:

Not applicable.

5. In the case of a capital increase through subscription to shares:

Not applicable.

6.In the case of a capital increase through capitalization of profits or reserves:

(i)Inform if the increase will result in a change in the par value of the shares, if any, or in the distribution of new shares to shareholders:

The shares issued by the Company have no par value. No new shares will be distributed.

(ii)Inform if the capitalization of profits or reserves will be made with or without any change in the number of shares, for companies with shares without par value:

The capitalization of reserves will be made without any change in the number of shares.

(iii)In the case of the distribution of new shares: a) inform the number of shares issued for each type and class; b) inform the percentage each shareholder will receive in shares; c) describe the rights, advantages and restrictions attributed to the shares to be issued; d) inform the acquisition cost, in Brazilian reais per share, to be attributed so that shareholders can comply with Article 10 of Federal Law 9,249, of December 26, 1995; and e) inform the treatment given to fractions, if applicable.

Not applicable.

(iv)Inform the deadline set in Paragraph 3, Article 169 of Federal Law 6,404, of 1976:

Not applicable.

(v) Information and documents provided for in item 5 above, if applicable:

Not applicable.

7.In the case of a capital increase through the conversion of debentures or other debt instruments to shares or through the exercise of warrants:

Not applicable.

** ** **

Disclaimer

Kroton Educacional SA published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 02:45:07 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 6 679 M
EBIT 2018 1 957 M
Net income 2018 1 845 M
Finance 2018 1 289 M
Yield 2018 5,65%
P/E ratio 2018 8,03
P/E ratio 2019 10,26
EV / Sales 2018 2,36x
EV / Sales 2019 2,61x
Capitalization 17 034 M
Chart KROTON EDUCACIONAL
Duration : Period :
Kroton Educacional Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KROTON EDUCACIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 14,4  BRL
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rodrigo Calvo Galindo Chief Executive Officer
Evando José Neiva Chairman
Jamil Saud Marques Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Henrique Safini dos Reis Chief Technology & Digital Transformation Officer
Luís Otávio Saliba Furtado Chief Technology & Digital Transformation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KROTON EDUCACIONAL16.80%4 475
TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)33.17%20 156
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC17.17%5 437
LAUREATE EDUCATION INC-3.94%3 286
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LTD--.--%3 042
STRATEGIC EDUCATION INC14.37%2 848
