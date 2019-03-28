Kroton Educacional : Notice to Shareholders - Capital increase

KROTON EDUCACIONAL S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 02.800.026/0001-40

Company Registry (NIRE): 31.300.025.187

Publicly Held Corporation

NOTICE OF CAPITAL INCREASE DELIBERATED

BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

(under Appendix 30-XXXII of ICVM 480/2009)

1. Amount of the increase and new capital stock:

Amount of the capital increase: five hundred and eighty-six million reais (R$586,000,000.00)

Amount of the new capital stock: five billion, eleven million, six hundred seventy- seven thousand, three hundred fifty-eight reais and ninety centavos (R$5,011,677,358.90)

2.Inform whether the capital increase will be through: (i) conversion of debentures or other debt instruments to shares; (ii) exercise of subscription rights or warrants; (iii) capitalization of profits or reserves; or (iv) subscription to new shares:

The capital stock was increased through capitalization of (i) a portion of the balance of the investment reserve, in the amount of four hundred million reais (R$400,000,000.00) and (ii) the totality of the balance of the reserve for capital budget in the amount of one hundred and eighty-six million (R$186,000,000.00).

3. Reasons for the increase and its legal and economic consequences:

The increase was approved to adjust the balance of reserves to the reserve limits provided for in Article 199 of Federal Law 6,404/76 and in the Company's Bylaws considering the allocation of net income established in the financial statements.

The Company's capital stock will be increased from four billion, four hundred twenty-five million, six hundred seventy-seven thousand, three hundred fifty-eight reais and ninety centavos (R$4,425,677,358.90) to five billion, eleven million, six hundred seventy-seven thousand, three hundred fifty-eight reais and ninety centavos (R$5,011,677,358.90), without the issue of shares and without any change to the number of shares, in accordance with Article 169, Paragraph 1 of Federal Law 6,404/76.

4. Opinion of the Fiscal Council, if applicable:

Not applicable.

5. In the case of a capital increase through subscription to shares:

Not applicable.