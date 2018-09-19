Log in
Kroton Educacional : Notice to the Market

09/19/2018 | 03:58pm CEST

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

KROTON EDUCACIONAL S.A.

SABER SERVIÇOS EDUCACIONAIS S.A.

SOMOS EDUCAÇÃO S.A.

CNPJ/MF No. 02.800.026/0001-40

CNPJ/MF No. 03.818.379/0001-30

CNPJ/MF n.º 02.541.982/0001-54

NIRE 31.300.025.187

NIRE 31.300.121.445

NIRE 35.300.175.832

Publicly-held Company

Publicly-held Company

Publicly-held Company

KROTON EDUCACIONAL S.A. (B3: KROT3; OTCQX: KROTY) ("KROTON"), SABER SERVIÇOS

EDUCACIONAIS S.A. ("SABER") and SOMOS EDUCAÇÃO S.A. ("SOMOS"), further to the recent communications related to the acquisition of the shareholding control of SOMOS by SABER ("Transaction"),

hereby inform that, on the date hereof, the certificate has been issued by the General Superintendence of the Administrative Council of Economic Defense ("CADE") confirming the final and unappealable decision of CADE's General Superintendence in approving the Transaction without restrictions.

The Transaction remains subject to other conditions precedent set forth in the Share Purchase Agreement and Other Covenants executed on April 23, 2018 ("Agreement").

The shareholders and the market in general will be kept informed of any relevant developments to the facts hereby disclosed.

São Paulo, September 19, 2018.

Carlos Alberto Bolina Lazar

Daniel Cordeiro Amaral

Officer of Investor Relations of

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer of

Kroton Educacional S.A., Saber Serviços

Somos Educação S.A.

Educacionais S.A. and Somos Educação S.A.

Disclaimer

Kroton Educacional SA published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 13:57:04 UTC
