Kroton Educacional : Notice to the Market

KROTON EDUCACIONAL S.A. SABER SERVIÇOS EDUCACIONAIS S.A. SOMOS EDUCAÇÃO S.A. CNPJ/MF No. 02.800.026/0001-40 CNPJ/MF No. 03.818.379/0001-30 CNPJ/MF n.º 02.541.982/0001-54 NIRE 31.300.025.187 NIRE 31.300.121.445 NIRE 35.300.175.832 Publicly-held Company Publicly-held Company Publicly-held Company

KROTON EDUCACIONAL S.A. (B3: KROT3; OTCQX: KROTY) ("KROTON"), SABER SERVIÇOS

EDUCACIONAIS S.A. ("SABER") and SOMOS EDUCAÇÃO S.A. ("SOMOS"), further to the recent communications related to the acquisition of the shareholding control of SOMOS by SABER ("Transaction"),

hereby inform that, on the date hereof, the certificate has been issued by the General Superintendence of the Administrative Council of Economic Defense ("CADE") confirming the final and unappealable decision of CADE's General Superintendence in approving the Transaction without restrictions.

The Transaction remains subject to other conditions precedent set forth in the Share Purchase Agreement and Other Covenants executed on April 23, 2018 ("Agreement").

The shareholders and the market in general will be kept informed of any relevant developments to the facts hereby disclosed.

São Paulo, September 19, 2018.