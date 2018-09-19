Kroton Educacional : Notice to the Market

NOTICE TO THE MARKET
KROTON EDUCACIONAL S.A.
SABER SERVIÇOS EDUCACIONAIS S.A.
SOMOS EDUCAÇÃO S.A.
CNPJ/MF No. 02.800.026/0001-40
CNPJ/MF No. 03.818.379/0001-30
CNPJ/MF n.º 02.541.982/0001-54
NIRE 31.300.025.187
NIRE 31.300.121.445
NIRE 35.300.175.832
Publicly-held Company
Publicly-held Company
Publicly-held Company
KROTON EDUCACIONAL S.A. (B3: KROT3; OTCQX: KROTY) ("KROTON"), SABER SERVIÇOS
EDUCACIONAIS S.A. ("SABER") and SOMOS EDUCAÇÃO S.A. ("SOMOS"), further to the recent communications related to the acquisition of the shareholding control of SOMOS by SABER ("Transaction"),
hereby inform that, on the date hereof, the certificate has been issued by the General Superintendence of the Administrative Council of Economic Defense ("CADE") confirming the final and unappealable decision of CADE's General Superintendence in approving the Transaction without restrictions.
The Transaction remains subject to other conditions precedent set forth in the Share Purchase Agreement and Other Covenants executed on April 23, 2018 ("Agreement").
The shareholders and the market in general will be kept informed of any relevant developments to the facts hereby disclosed.
São Paulo, September 19, 2018.
Carlos Alberto Bolina Lazar
Daniel Cordeiro Amaral
Officer of Investor Relations of
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer of
Kroton Educacional S.A., Saber Serviços
Somos Educação S.A.
Educacionais S.A. and Somos Educação S.A.
