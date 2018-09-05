Kroton Educacional : Notice to the Market - Declaration of Acquisition of Material Shareholding - Art.12, §4, of CVM Instruction 35802

Belo Horizonte, September 4, 2018, Kroton Educacional S.A. (B3: KROT3; OTCQX: KROTY) - "Kroton" or the "Company" pursuant to Article 12 of CVM Instruction 358 of January 3, 2002, as emended, announces to its shareholders, investors and the general market that the Company received from Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. ("Coronation"), the communication in the appendix, informing that Coronation now holds 82,665,615 ordinary shares issued by the Company, corresponding to 5.03% of its total capital.

