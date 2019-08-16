Kroton Educacional : Notice to the Market - Declaration of Alienation of Material Shareholding - Art.12, §4, of CVM Instruction 35802

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Belo Horizonte, August 16, 2019, Kroton Educacional S.A. (B3: KROT3; OTCQX: KROTY) - "Kroton" or the "Company" pursuant to Article 12 of CVM Instruction 358 of January 3, 2002, as emended, announces to its shareholders, investors and the general market that the Company received from J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. ("JPMC"), the communication in the appendix, informing that JPMC now holds 75,972,164 ordinary shares issued by the Company, corresponding to 4.62% of its total capital.

