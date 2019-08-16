Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Kroton Educacional    KROT3   BRKROTACNOR9

KROTON EDUCACIONAL

(KROT3)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kroton Educacional : Notice to the Market - Declaration of Alienation of Material Shareholding - Art.12, §4, of CVM Instruction 35802

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 07:52pm EDT

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Belo Horizonte, August 16, 2019, Kroton Educacional S.A. (B3: KROT3; OTCQX: KROTY) - "Kroton" or the "Company" pursuant to Article 12 of CVM Instruction 358 of January 3, 2002, as emended, announces to its shareholders, investors and the general market that the Company received from J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. ("JPMC"), the communication in the appendix, informing that JPMC now holds 75,972,164 ordinary shares issued by the Company, corresponding to 4.62% of its total capital.

For more information, please contact the Investor Relations department:

Carlos Lazar, Pedro Gomes or Ana Troster

Email: dri@kroton.com.br

1

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

2

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

3

Disclaimer

Kroton Educacional SA published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 23:51:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KROTON EDUCACIONAL
07:52pKROTON EDUCACIONAL : Notice to the Market - Declaration of Alienation of Materia..
PU
08/14KROTON EDUCACIONAL : 2Q19 Earnings Release Presentation
PU
08/14KROTON EDUCACIONAL : Bdm 08.14.2019
PU
08/14KROTON EDUCACIONAL : Earnings Release 2Q19
PU
08/14KROTON EDUCACIONAL : Notice to Shareholders - Dividend Payment 2Q19
PU
08/13KROTON EDUCACIONAL : ESM Minutes 08.13.19*
PU
05/22KROTON EDUCACIONAL : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/10KROTON EDUCACIONAL SA : quaterly earnings release
05/03KROTON EDUCACIONAL : Company Bylaws*
PU
04/30KROTON EDUCACIONAL : AESM 2019 – Final Analytical Map
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 7 376 M
EBIT 2019 1 994 M
Net income 2019 1 178 M
Debt 2019 8 839 M
Yield 2019 2,67%
P/E ratio 2019 14,8x
P/E ratio 2020 13,3x
EV / Sales2019 3,57x
EV / Sales2020 3,25x
Capitalization 17 471 M
Chart KROTON EDUCACIONAL
Duration : Period :
Kroton Educacional Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KROTON EDUCACIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 12,98  BRL
Last Close Price 10,72  BRL
Spread / Highest target 49,3%
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rodrigo Calvo Galindo Chief Executive Officer
Evando José Neiva Chairman
Jamil Saud Marques Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Henrique Safini dos Reis Chief Technology & Digital Transformation Officer
Luís Otávio Saliba Furtado Chief Technology & Digital Transformation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KROTON EDUCACIONAL28.64%4 365
TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)19.34%18 841
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC32.57%6 102
LAUREATE EDUCATION INC9.32%3 743
STRATEGIC EDUCATION INC50.50%3 712
ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC0.80%2 697
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group