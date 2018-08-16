Kroton Educacional : Notice to the Market - Declaration of Disposal of Material Shareholding - Art.12, §4, of CVM Instruction 35802

Log in
08/16/2018 | 12:01am CEST

Belo Horizonte, August 15, 2018, Kroton Educacional S.A. (B3: KROT3; OTCQX: KROTY) - "Kroton" or the "Company" pursuant to Article 12 of CVM Instruction 358 of January 3, 2002, as emended, announces to its shareholders, investors and the general market that the Company received from Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. ("Coronation"), the communication in the appendix, informing that Coronation now holds 82,128,101 ordinary shares issued by the Company, corresponding to 4.99% of its total capital.

For more information, please contact the Investor Relations department:

Carlos Lazar, Pedro Gomes or Ana Troster

Telephone: + 55 (11) 3133.7309, +55 (11) 3133.7311 or + 55 (11) 3133.7314 Email:dri@kroton.com.br

Disclaimer

Kroton Educacional SA published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 22:00:04 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 5 561 M
EBIT 2018 1 837 M
Net income 2018 1 952 M
Finance 2018 2 026 M
Yield 2018 5,50%
P/E ratio 2018 8,97
P/E ratio 2019 9,23
EV / Sales 2018 2,77x
EV / Sales 2019 2,59x
Capitalization 17 450 M
Managers
NameTitle
Rodrigo Calvo Galindo Chief Executive Officer
Evando José Neiva Chairman
Jamil Saud Marques Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Henrique Safini dos Reis Chief Technology & Digital Transformation Officer
Walfrido Silvino dos Mares Guia Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KROTON EDUCACIONAL-41.08%4 518
TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)12.49%19 157
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC30.81%5 544
LAUREATE EDUCATION INC19.25%3 602
BENESSE HOLDINGS INC-8.34%3 412
ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC32.58%3 297
