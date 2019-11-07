Kroton Educacional S A : Material Fact – New Date for the ESM

KROTON EDUCACIONAL S.A.
CNPJ nº 02.800.026/0001-40
NIRE 31.300.025.187
Publicly Held Corporation
MATERIAL FACT
KROTON EDUCACIONAL S.A. ("Company") hereby informs to its shareholders and the market in general that the Company's Board of Directors decided, on this date, (i) to cancel the call notice of the Company's Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, which would be held on November 18, 2019, at 3:00 pm, and (ii) to call a new Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, to be held on December 9, 2019, at 3:00 pm, pursuant to the call notice disclosed on this date.
São Paulo, November 7, 2019.
Carlos Alberto Bolina Lazar
Investor Relations Officer
SP - 26600112v1
Disclaimer
Kroton Educacional SA published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 22:59:09 UTC