Kroton Educacional S A : Material Fact – New Date for the ESM

KROTON EDUCACIONAL S.A.

CNPJ nº 02.800.026/0001-40

NIRE 31.300.025.187

Publicly Held Corporation

MATERIAL FACT

KROTON EDUCACIONAL S.A. ("Company") hereby informs to its shareholders and the market in general that the Company's Board of Directors decided, on this date, (i) to cancel the call notice of the Company's Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, which would be held on November 18, 2019, at 3:00 pm, and (ii) to call a new Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, to be held on December 9, 2019, at 3:00 pm, pursuant to the call notice disclosed on this date.

São Paulo, November 7, 2019.

Carlos Alberto Bolina Lazar

Investor Relations Officer

