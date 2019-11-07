Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Kroton Educacional    COGN3   BRKROTACNOR9

KROTON EDUCACIONAL

(COGN3)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 10/10
10.38 BRL   -1.61%
05:59pKROTON EDUCACIONAL S A : Material Fact – New Date for the ESM
PU
05:55pKROTON EDUCACIONAL S A : Bdm - 11.07.2019
PU
10/23KROTON EDUCACIONAL S A : Notice to the Market - PNLD 2020 Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kroton Educacional S A : Material Fact – New Date for the ESM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 05:59pm EST

KROTON EDUCACIONAL S.A.

CNPJ nº 02.800.026/0001-40

NIRE 31.300.025.187

Publicly Held Corporation

MATERIAL FACT

KROTON EDUCACIONAL S.A. ("Company") hereby informs to its shareholders and the market in general that the Company's Board of Directors decided, on this date, (i) to cancel the call notice of the Company's Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, which would be held on November 18, 2019, at 3:00 pm, and (ii) to call a new Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, to be held on December 9, 2019, at 3:00 pm, pursuant to the call notice disclosed on this date.

São Paulo, November 7, 2019.

Carlos Alberto Bolina Lazar

Investor Relations Officer

SP - 26600112v1

Disclaimer

Kroton Educacional SA published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 22:59:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KROTON EDUCACIONAL
05:59pKROTON EDUCACIONAL S A : Material Fact – New Date for the ESM
PU
05:55pKROTON EDUCACIONAL S A : Bdm - 11.07.2019
PU
10/23KROTON EDUCACIONAL S A : Notice to the Market - PNLD 2020 Results
PU
10/18KROTON EDUCACIONAL S A : Notice to the Market - Result of the 2H19 Enrollment Pr..
PU
10/09KROTON EDUCACIONAL : Bylaws
PU
10/07KROTON EDUCACIONAL : Notice to the Market - New Business Structure and Brands
PU
10/07KROTON EDUCACIONAL : ESM - Call Notice
PU
10/07KROTON EDUCACIONAL : Bdm 10.07.2019
PU
10/07KROTON EDUCACIONAL : Day 2019 - Governance
PU
10/07KROTON EDUCACIONAL : Day 2019 - Saber
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 7 366 M
EBIT 2019 1 955 M
Net income 2019 1 190 M
Debt 2019 8 691 M
Yield 2019 2,61%
P/E ratio 2019 13,5x
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
EV / Sales2019 3,37x
EV / Sales2020 3,18x
Capitalization 16 108 M
Chart KROTON EDUCACIONAL
Duration : Period :
Kroton Educacional Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 12,95  BRL
Last Close Price 9,86  BRL
Spread / Highest target 62,3%
Spread / Average Target 31,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rodrigo Calvo Galindo Chief Executive Officer
Evando José Neiva Chairman
Jamil Saud Marques Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Henrique Safini dos Reis Chief Technology & Digital Transformation Officer
Luís Otávio Saliba Furtado Chief Technology & Digital Transformation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KROTON EDUCACIONAL17.02%3 946
TAL EDUCATION GROUP63.72%25 847
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-4.43%4 399
LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.6.36%3 885
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LTD--.--%3 073
YDUS PART0.00%2 922
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group